Inside Turkey's months-long central bank collapse

As for Hafize Gaye Erkan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's confidence hardly wavered until the very end. But what proved her undoing was that she lost the trust of other heavyweights like Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, who were on a mission to give a facelift to an economy of nearly 1.1 trillion dollars.

For his critics within the central bank and in Turkey's corridors of power, the end of Erkan's nearly eight-month tenure as head of the central bank was the culmination of his clashes with staff and, ultimately, of a failed power play, according to people with knowledge of the internal deliberations, who were asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak with the media.

Turkey's first female central bank governor who spent nearly a decade at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said she instead saw it as a major smear campaign and said she resigned to protect her family and her young child.

Erkan's arrival alongside Simsek amid a return to conventional policies following Erdogan's re-election last May averted the threat of a balance of payments crisis and potentially a disorderly currency devaluation . However, behind the scenes, the group of technocrats put in place by Erdogan began to show cracks just months after he took office, the sources said.

The central bank and the Ministry of Treasury and Finance declined to comment for this story. Calls and messages to Erkan went unanswered.

Even in backlash against his internal political circles, Erkan won praise from foreign officials and many investors as a well-informed and outspoken man who boasted a network of contacts in the United States.

Although she has left the central bank, her team remains largely intact with the appointment of MP Fatih Karahan Erkans, seen as a political hawk, to replace her. But piecing together the timeline of events sheds new light on an institution whose last five governors, including Erkan, all left before completing a single term.

It's a deal that will be important to investors closely following one of the emerging world's most tantalizing comeback stories in a country where the political roller coaster under Erdogan has reduced foreign holdings of local debt by around 96 % in just over a decade.

The focus on Erkan's apparent flaws also stood in stark contrast to the treatment meted out to his male predecessors. Some of the former central bankers pressured Erdogan to the detriment of the economy, but never received the same treatment from the press or politicians.

This could well raise questions about the role played by gender in Erkan's downfall and, more broadly, about the status of Turkish women in an economy where their labor force participation rate is the lowest of the 38 countries in the world. the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

This story is based on conversations with people with direct knowledge of the events. They all requested anonymity to speak freely on a sensitive subject.

When she returned to Turkey last June, Erkan was a stranger to many in her home country after more than 20 years in the United States, where she earned a doctorate from Princeton University in financial engineering and mathematics applied, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Erkan took up his position in Turkey after nearly eight years at First Republic Bank, including about six months as co-director and then several months as CEO of Greystone, a New York-based commercial real estate lender.

Less than two weeks after her appointment, she embarked on one of Turkey's longest monetary tightening cycles.

Prices continued to soar, but policymakers no longer gave in to the wishful thinking that low interest rates can cure inflation, which was often common before Erkan. Gross foreign exchange reserves have increased by more than 50% since she took office, even as stealth interventions in the foreign exchange market continue.

Under Erkan's leadership, foreign investors bought a net $5.3 billion worth of Turkish government bonds and stocks, according to central bank data. The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 index increased by more than 60% during this period.

Investor confidence strengthened, but for some within the government, tensions were already beginning to rise. Erkan was not always the technocrat she was often publicly perceived to be, some people said.

After a few months in the role, Erkan began assembling a team of politically savvy advisers, selecting those who had previously worked for ministers or government officials, the sources said.

The governor's first interview, given to a local daily in December, confirmed his reading of Erkan's ambitions, the sources said. In it, she once again appears to strike a dovish tone, saying the policy is already strict enough. That comment led some members of the rate-setting committee to believe the governor wanted to appear more sympathetic to Erdogan and that she might begin a premature easing cycle, some people said.

Others have seized something entirely different. In the interview, Erkan said she couldn't afford housing in Istanbul and had to move in with her parents, while wondering why prices weren't falling. These comments went viral on social networks among Turks incredulous at the complaints of someone who had made millions in finance.

When Erkan left First Republic Bank, a regional U.S. lender that collapsed in 2023, about a year and a half after her departure, she walked away with more than $23 million, according to regulatory filings.

For some in the government, his comment on property prices was interpreted as too political and at odds with the technocratic image that economic leaders wanted to project.

Tensions within the monetary policy committee came to a head in January when Erkan traveled to New York for investor meetings, the first such meeting hosted by the central bank since Erdogan reshuffled his economic team.

Initially, Erkan did not want to bring other vice governors along for the trip, according to people. Finally, MPC members Fatih Karahan and Cevdet Akcay accompanied her. Hatice Karahan, his deputy in charge of investor relations, was absent.

The event at JPMorgan Chase & Co. headquarters produced what some described as mixed messages, with Erkan signaling an end to further rate hikes by January and his deputies providing far more hawkish guidance.

This paved the way for Erkan's departure three weeks later.

After concluding negotiations with investors, Erkan did not return to Turkey for 10 days, extending the trip to almost a month without appointing an interim governor in her place.

While she was in the United States, drama erupted at home when a local newspaper published allegations about her family's role in the central bank's affairs.

People with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg at the time that Erkan's father was permanently present at the bank and confirmed his involvement in the bank's affairs, particularly in personnel decisions, although he has no official role within the institution.

Erkan's father often attended professional events, including a meeting at the Istanbul Chamber of Industry. Simsek was among those surprised by his involvement, the sources said.

Days after the allegations were published, Erkan denied them and promised to take legal action. In a statement on X, Erkan said she was in the United States to continue discussions with investors.

At that point, there was less than a week until the January policy meeting, a period of communications blackout that precedes rate decisions.

The allegations and Erkan's long trip to the United States disrupted discussions ahead of what turned out to be an important monetary policy point, the sources said.

The week last month, during which policymakers normally debated interest rates, was occupied by multiple discussions between individual MPC members and Erkan about recent events. Simsek participated in some of these meetings in a mediation effort.

Tensions were also high between her and Simsek. Increasingly, Simsek and other policymakers feared that the tensions would call into question the credibility and reputation of the central bank. The finance minister finally informed Erdogan of the situation and asked the president to remove Erkan, sources said.

The initial plan was to wait until next month's local elections to avoid giving the impression of a new political shift engineered by Erdogan, who ousted Erkan's three predecessors for tightening monetary policy too much.

The end came sooner than that.

Erkan announced shortly before midnight on Friday that she had requested to be relieved of her duties. A presidential decision released hours later said Erdogan had dismissed her.

