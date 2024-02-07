Trump presidency would benefit China even if its economy lags behind the United States





China will struggle to maintain an economic growth rate of 4-5% over the next few years, economist Eswar Prasad told Nikkei.

Beijing intervenes to prop up China's declining economy and collapsing market.

But a Trump presidency could help Beijing increase its economic and political influence globally. Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download the app China is taking steps to support its economy and stock markets, but there are limits to what can be achieved, economist Eswar Prasad said. “There is a limit to how far businesses and households can go if they remain bearish,” said Prasad, a Cornell University professor and former International Monetary Fund official in charge of China. Nikkei in an interview published Monday. Stock markets in China and Hong Kong have accelerated their losses through 2024 after losing billions of dollars since 2021. Beijing has made more than a dozen moves since January to try to stabilize the stock market rout and support sluggish demand in the real estate market. Benchmark stock indexes in China and Hong Kong rose on Wednesday on optimism over Beijing's growing number of support measures. However, they are all still lower since the start of the year. “The Chinese government's measures to restore private sector confidence and boost the economy still lack a broad reform framework,” Prasad told Nikkei, echoing sentiments expressed by the Chinese government. Rhodium Group researchers in a report highlighting the need for structural economic reforms. China has been unable to sustain a growth spurt more than a year after COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted, shaking investor confidence in the health of the world's second-largest economy. It faces multiple challenges, including one real estate crisis, deflationary pressure, and one demographic crisis. Because of these “fragilities,” China will struggle to sustain a growth rate of even 4-5 percent in the coming years, Prasad said. China has not announced its national growth target for this year, but policymakers have said so. Reuters they expect Beijing to maintain its 5% growth target for this year. China recorded 5.2% GDP growth in 2023, beating its 3% performance in COVID-hit 2022. However, it is still one of the worst results for the economy in three decades. “The likelihood that China's GDP will one day surpass that of the United States is diminishing,” Prasad added to the Nikkei. But a Trump presidency could help China While Prasad doesn't have a rosy outlook for China, he believes the East Asian giant could still gain economic and geopolitical influence if Donald Trump wins a second U.S. presidency. Indeed, Trump is likely to strengthen trade protectionism, causing fragmentation of the trade and financial sectors, Prasad told Nikkei. On Sunday, Trump said he would impose tariffs of more than 60% on Chinese goods if he wins the November presidential election. “Trump will likely become more isolationist after he returns to power,” which would lead the United States to lose its leadership role in major international organizations and in solving global problems like the climate crisis, Prasad said. “China will once again have the opportunity to strengthen its economic and geopolitical influence in the world, particularly in Asia,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/china-economy-trump-presidency-could-still-help-china-eswar-prasad-2024-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos