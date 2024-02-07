



Pakistan's February 8 elections come after one of the most turbulent periods in the country's history.

About 127 million people will go to the polls at the end of a politically and economically turbulent 20 months, dating back to the ouster of then-Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party. (PTI), through a vote of no. -vote of confidence in April 2022.

Since then, the country has experienced riots and came close to economic collapse. The country faces a large current account deficit and growing foreign debt repayments that push it to the brink of default, something only an IMF bailout, with additional support from China, Saudi Arabia, Saudi and United Arab Emirates avoided.

Although there is some semblance of economic stability, these elections are taking place during a period of low economic growth and soaring inflation, which reached a multi-decade high of 37.97% in 2023.

Politically, the last two years have been significant. There has been a breakdown in previously close relations between the military and Khan's PTI over foreign policy positions and military staffing practices.

Since that conflict broke out, Khan has rallied his supporters and publicly accused the military high command, opposing parties and the United States of conspiring to overthrow his government.

Matters came to a head when, in an unprecedented act, Khan's supporters demonstrated outside and, in some cases, attacked military offices and installations on May 9, 2023.

In response, the military cracked down on the party and orchestrated a series of trials against its leaders, including Khan. The charges include fomenting an insurrection, financial malfeasance, personal moral fallibility and misuse of state secrets.

Khan was sentenced to two separate prison terms and remains barred from the contest. Several other prominent PTI leaders are in hiding.

Despite efforts to marginalize its candidates, the PTI still enjoys great popularity among voters.

Aided by its successors who presided over a period of high inflation and mass unemployment and a raucous populist confrontation that targeted the military and the United States, the party is still two points ahead of its closest competitor, the League Muslim Pakistan-Nawaz, or PML-N. Khan continues to enjoy the highest approval ratings of any national politician.

In a relatively fair competition, the PTI would likely convert this popularity into a reasonable chance of forming a government.

However, the military establishment is unlikely to allow this to happen. Repression of electoral campaigns by candidates and party activists continued unabated in the run-up to the elections.

In January 2024, the Supreme Court further tightened the grip on the PTI by upholding a decision by the Election Commission to strip the party of its voting symbol, a cricket bat, a nod to Khan's era in as a cricket star. PTI candidates are now running as independents with separate symbols in each constituency, which is sure to hamper their performance on polling day.

Things, however, look brighter for the PML-N.

Memories of a similar row six years ago, full of disqualifications, trials and incarcerations between the army and PML-N leader and ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, seem to have faded. Sharif returned home after four years of self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom, with most of the charges against him quickly dismissed by an obliging court.

Despite this privileged status, the PML-N's path to obtaining a reasonable majority in the National Assembly remains uncertain.

For the 266 directly elected seats across the country, the inevitable battleground is the Punjab province with its 141 seats. About 85 of them are in the PML-N's historic base of north and central Punjab, where the PTI's populist message of haqeeqi azadi or true independence has made significant inroads over the past 18 years. month.

The PML-N's hopes therefore rest on Sharif's reminders of past infrastructure projects and post-election promises of economic stability that resonate with an electorate burdened by inflation and unemployment.

To compensate for the expected attrition of its core base, the PML-N will need to win seats in rural western and southern Punjab, as well as Balochistan. Here his prospects seem brighter.

The region's politics are controlled by large landed families, whose success in recent elections depends on voters and local elites' perception of candidates' alignment with the military. Since Sharif's return and a number of court rulings in his favor, this perception has hardened.

The provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh are expected to show similar results as in 2018. The near-hegemonic status of the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to continue. In Sindh, the Pakistan People's Party is expected to maintain its dominance in rural areas and may even post gains in the provincial capital and largest city, Karachi.

In its current configuration, the electoral landscape is unlikely to produce a government with a large majority. A coalition of smaller parties and the cajoled and coerced influx of independent winners, some of whom might even come from the PTI, could see the PML-N cross the finish line.

This will give Sharif the prime ministership for the second time in 11 years, but under radically different circumstances. A return to power, if it happens, will likely be a slow journey, requiring considerable assistance from the military.

Economically, the previous 18 months offer a glimpse of the near future.

The military has gradually taken on a greater role in policymaking, through bodies such as the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). From managing foreign investments and policy decisions to approving public works programs, the ITFC is expected to maintain its position of primacy in the near term, even once a new government is elected.

Politically, a slim majority guaranteed by the military is unlikely to constitute a very stable or reform-oriented arrangement.

However they achieve it, civilian prime ministers tend to find their own voice once in power, leading to yet more conflict with the military establishment and a further exercise in coerced political curation.

It would not be at all surprising if today's outcasts find their way back in the coming years. The loss, however, will be borne by an electorate that desperately needs stability and a compelling path to sustainable and equitable growth.

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thediplomat.com/2024/02/imran-khan-casts-a-long-shadow-over-polling-day-in-pakistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos