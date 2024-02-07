Modi to embark on cross-state tour ahead of Lok Sabha polls | Latest news India

As the summer parliamentary elections approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, as he did in 2019, travel across the country, inaugurating or launching infrastructure projects and speaking about his government's record in development and social protection, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

It may be premature to draw conclusions, but, if the Prime Minister's speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday and his comments during his visit to Goa on Tuesday are any indication, governance may well take precedence over the Ram Temple during party elections. campaign.

The prime minister's travels actually began this weekend, with Odisha and Assam, and he will travel for at least 15 days this month, including a much-anticipated visit to the United Arab Emirates, they said. said the people cited in the trial, adding that most of Modis' speeches will focus on his government's record.

The objective is very clear: the Prime Minister will travel across the country to oversee the completion of several infrastructure projects. So his message will focus on his government's development work over the past 10 years, said one of the people, a senior official involved in planning the events. While the prime minister's focus in January was on the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, his speech in Parliament on Monday made no reference to the temple. His two speeches in Goa again focused on the work his government was doing, highlighting projects such as the housing program and women's empowerment.

Even when the Prime Minister mentioned temples in Assam, it was without any direct reference to Ayodhya. Speaking while laying the foundation stone of some projects, Modi said: Our pilgrimage sites, our temples, the places of our faith, are not just places to visit; they have been the infinite landmarks of our civilization for thousands of years. These are testament to Bharat’s resilience in the face of every crisis. We have seen once very prosperous civilizations now reduced to ruins. Unfortunately, those who governed the country long after independence also failed to understand the importance of these sacred places of faith. They started a trend of being ashamed of their own culture, their own past, for political purposes. No country can ever develop by erasing, forgetting its past or cutting its roots. I am convinced that situations have changed in Bharat over the last 10 years. The two-engined BJP government has incorporated Vikas (development) and Virasat (heritage) into its policy.

While the official line is that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) does not need the Ram Temple to win elections, party members HT spoke to said they felt it did not. would not attract new voters. Several BJP strategists informed senior leaders that while the completion of the Ram temples and the fulfillment of the party's core promise is a major achievement, it does not speak as much to the indifferent or those who are not traditional voters of the BJP.

So, they added, when the Prime Minister launches several projects this month, including five new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and an Indian Institute of Management, he should talk more about its safeguards, welfare schemes of his government and what is happening. his vision for India for 2047 is as follows. As he said on Tuesday during his speech at the Indian Energy Week in Goa: India is building modern 21st century infrastructure. We are working on the infrastructure construction mission. During this financial year, we are investing approximately 10 lakh crore on infrastructure.

Apart from the trips, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the projects virtually through 15 video conferencing sessions, HT has learnt.