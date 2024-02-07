Politics
Modi to embark on cross-state tour ahead of Lok Sabha polls | Latest news India
As the summer parliamentary elections approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, as he did in 2019, travel across the country, inaugurating or launching infrastructure projects and speaking about his government's record in development and social protection, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
It may be premature to draw conclusions, but, if the Prime Minister's speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday and his comments during his visit to Goa on Tuesday are any indication, governance may well take precedence over the Ram Temple during party elections. campaign.
Read also : Why is PM Modi's two-day visit to Assam crucial for the Northeast?
The prime minister's travels actually began this weekend, with Odisha and Assam, and he will travel for at least 15 days this month, including a much-anticipated visit to the United Arab Emirates, they said. said the people cited in the trial, adding that most of Modis' speeches will focus on his government's record.
The objective is very clear: the Prime Minister will travel across the country to oversee the completion of several infrastructure projects. So his message will focus on his government's development work over the past 10 years, said one of the people, a senior official involved in planning the events. While the prime minister's focus in January was on the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, his speech in Parliament on Monday made no reference to the temple. His two speeches in Goa again focused on the work his government was doing, highlighting projects such as the housing program and women's empowerment.
Even when the Prime Minister mentioned temples in Assam, it was without any direct reference to Ayodhya. Speaking while laying the foundation stone of some projects, Modi said: Our pilgrimage sites, our temples, the places of our faith, are not just places to visit; they have been the infinite landmarks of our civilization for thousands of years. These are testament to Bharat’s resilience in the face of every crisis. We have seen once very prosperous civilizations now reduced to ruins. Unfortunately, those who governed the country long after independence also failed to understand the importance of these sacred places of faith. They started a trend of being ashamed of their own culture, their own past, for political purposes. No country can ever develop by erasing, forgetting its past or cutting its roots. I am convinced that situations have changed in Bharat over the last 10 years. The two-engined BJP government has incorporated Vikas (development) and Virasat (heritage) into its policy.
While the official line is that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) does not need the Ram Temple to win elections, party members HT spoke to said they felt it did not. would not attract new voters. Several BJP strategists informed senior leaders that while the completion of the Ram temples and the fulfillment of the party's core promise is a major achievement, it does not speak as much to the indifferent or those who are not traditional voters of the BJP.
So, they added, when the Prime Minister launches several projects this month, including five new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and an Indian Institute of Management, he should talk more about its safeguards, welfare schemes of his government and what is happening. his vision for India for 2047 is as follows. As he said on Tuesday during his speech at the Indian Energy Week in Goa: India is building modern 21st century infrastructure. We are working on the infrastructure construction mission. During this financial year, we are investing approximately 10 lakh crore on infrastructure.
Apart from the trips, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the projects virtually through 15 video conferencing sessions, HT has learnt.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/modi-to-embark-on-tour-across-states-before-polls-101707246784859.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modi to embark on cross-state tour ahead of Lok Sabha polls | Latest news India
- An unusual and confined clearance project which now generates 1.2 million turnover
- Iraq hosts both U.S. and Iranian-backed forces. It's getting tense.
- Minnesota River hockey ices Fairmont Area, 8-3 | News, sports, jobs
- 'I can't believe it's from Shein,' people admit as woman shows off her 'perfect' but surprisingly cheap wedding dress
- US Geological Survey says M3.6 earthquake shakes Northern California – NBC Bay Area
- New federal funding targets rent and food prices
- Meet the newest Canadian senators 2024
- Miami, Virginia and Wake Forest share the Women's Tennis Weekly Awards
- ABC and Dress for Success Pittsburgh expand partnership
- People at highest risk of severe COVID-19 infection receive less frequent treatment | News
- The brigade is asking Londoners to check their e-bike after banned battery causes fire