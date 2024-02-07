Jokowi’s family is the Solmet family – Rakyat News





RAKYAT.NEWS, JAKARTA – President of Red and White Solidarity (Solmet) and vice-president of the national campaign team Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Silfeter Matutina reviewed the journey of the Solmet volunteers, until joining the president of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and support candidates Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka. According to Silfeter, before Joko Widodo left for DKI Jakarta, Silfeter had trained volunteers called Barisan Merah Putih (BMP). Where BMP has humanitarian concerns and legal assistance, such as helping people who are victims of land mafia, victims of floods, fires and caring for patients. Silfeter said BMP or currently called Solmet has a clear mission and vision, namely fostering brotherhood among the children of the nation, caring for the community and doing real work, caring and protecting Pancasila. Silfeter emphasized that Solmet member volunteers have the same philosophy: “We are not paid for any event, we are all activists of our own desires,” he said in a podcast with Irma Hutabarat. “But, DPP Solmet and I as general president and president of the city, regency, province, if any person from Solmet falls ill or dies, if any legal matters are harmed, we will definitely bear the full responsibility responsibility. “That’s why the Solmet Brotherhood logo means Brotherhood,” Silfeter continued. In short, from 2013, volunteers considered the figure of Joko Widodo as an icon of change for the Indonesian state. “We are fighting to join other volunteers, of course with the political parties that support them, for Joko Widodo to be elected president in 2014 and 2019,” Silfeter said. What is interesting is that Silfeter admitted that currently Solmet volunteers are not only present in almost all districts and cities in Indonesia, but also as representatives abroad, especially in Finland, in Taipei and Taiwan. “In 2019, Kita Solmet (ed. Indonesian Migrant Workers) organized to declare Pak Jokowi and Pak Makruf Amin the largest overseas with 5,000 people under Taipei Main Station,” Silfeter explained. Asked by Irma Hutabarat about Solmet's closeness to Joko Widodo, Silfester said Solmet would always be there for Jokowi. “Solmet volunteers have always been alongside President Jokowi Dodo, including now with Mas Gibran and Mas Kaesang,” he explained. “Perhaps Solmet regards Mr. Jokowi's family as Solmet's family as Solmet's advisor,” said Silfeter. Not only that, Silfeter firmly believes that President Joko Wiodo is forever a role model for Solmet and even for Indonesian youth and society.

