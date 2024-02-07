Jailed former Pakistani PM Imran Khan asks supporters to wait near polling stations after February 8 vote





ISLAMABAD – Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 7 urged his supporters to wait outside polling booths after voting, as rival political parties held large rallies to mark the end of election campaigning.

Pakistan goes to the polls on February 8. The imprisonment of the popular Khan, winner of the last national elections, will make headlines, despite the economic crisis and other woes threatening the nuclear-armed country.

Any large-scale gathering of his supporters near voting booths could increase tensions because of what they call a military-backed crackdown against him and his party that has restricted his campaigning. The army denies any interference in politics.

Encourage as many people as possible to vote, wait at the polling station… then stay peacefully outside the returning officer's office until the final results are announced, Khan said via his handle on social media platform accompanied by an undated photograph depicting him wearing simple black clothing.

The origin of the image, Khan's first in months, was unclear. Previously, Khan's supporters had spread his messages, including through audio speeches generated by artificial intelligence, from notes he passed through his lawyers during prison visits.

Other political parties ended their campaigns on February 6, before the period of silence imposed by Pakistan's electoral rules which prevent political campaigning on the eve of elections.

Election favorite Nawaz Sharif led a large rally in the eastern town of Kasur, with his brother, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, running in that constituency.

Amid a sea of ​​tens of thousands of supporters waving green party flags, Mr Sharif called on the country's huge youth population to support his party and took aim at Khan who had already attracted support from young voters in the region.

Don't fall in love with him, Mr. Sharif said.

Supporters of the rival Pakistan People's Party also rallied in the southern city of Larkana, led by Mr Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who could play the role of kingmaker if no party wins enough parliamentary seats to form a government .

The former foreign minister and son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto criticized opponents, including Mr Sharif, for what he described as undermining the country's security and economy during their tenure. REUTERS

