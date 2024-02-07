Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Turkey has sought to maintain relations with both Russia and the West: an approach it will endeavor to continue.

Is Turkey on the side of Russia or the West in the ongoing war in Ukraine? The answer is that it depends on your point of view.

On the one hand, Ankara provides military and diplomatic support to kyiv. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has pledged never to accept Russia's seizure of Ukrainian territory: the same stance he took during Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014. Turkey played a crucial role in securing Ukraine's maritime exports, initially through a UN-brokered grain deal, and now through a corridor in its territorial waters.

On the other hand, Turkey has never joined the West in imposing sanctions on Russia. The country has become one of the main buyers of Russian crude oil, behind China and India. While most of Europe has cut air links with Russia, Istanbul Airport remains a center for flights to and from major cities in Russia. Erdoan is now preparing to welcome Putin on February 12, despite the Russian president's pariah status in the West.

Turkey's balancing act has gone through several phases, with the country sometimes turning more toward the West, sometimes toward Moscow. More recently, there has been a shift in favor of the United States and its allies.

At the end of January, the Turkish parliament finally approved Sweden's membership in NATO (new members require unanimous approval of existing members). The issue of Swedish membership had become a bargaining chip, with Ankara demanding concessions from both Stockholm and, more importantly, the US administration and Congress.

Erdoan seems to have gotten what he wanted: before the parliamentary vote, the US State Department approved a $23 billion deal to sell forty new F-16 fighter jets to the Turks. The US Congress, where there is no love lost for Erdoan among either Democrats or Republicans, is expected to greenlight this transfer.

While delivery of the F-16s will take years due to a delay at US defense company Lockheed Martin, the agreement is a political turning point. Turkey needs these planes to compensate for its exclusion from the international consortium building the F-35 fighter: punishment for Ankara's purchase in 2019 of Russian-made S400 surface-to-air missiles.

The tension resulting from the military agreement with Moscow has intensified to the point that the U.S. government slap sanctions against Turkey's defense procurement agency under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). However, over the past twelve months, Ankara and Washington appear to have ironed out some of their differences and reengaged on a range of issues, from NATO enlargement to Middle East diplomacy in response to the war in Gaza.

Additionally, Turkey appears willing to observe US secondary sanctions against Russia. Following an executive order issued by President Joe Biden in December aimed at punishing foreign companies contributing to Moscow's war effort, Turkish banks have would have sever ties with their Russian counterparts. According to to Russia Kommersant In the newspaper, exceptions were made only for branches of foreign banks in Russia.

At the same time, Turkey is strengthening its presence in the Black Sea. On January 11, Turkish Defense Minister Yaar Güler inaugurated a joint naval operation with Romania and Bulgaria, under which the three countries will deploy demining ships, patrol boats, helicopters and drones to clear sea lanes of errant mines, which have been a problem since the beginning of the fighting in Ukraine.

The Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Group is theoretically open to other NATO members, although Turkey is scrupulous in enforcing international rules prohibiting military ships from non-Black Sea countries from crossing the Bosphorus in times of war.

While all of these developments are significant, they constitute more of a tactical readjustment than a strategic overhaul of Turkish foreign policy. Erdoan and the Turkish elite have no intention of abandoning Russia.

The backbone of Moscow-Ankara relations remains energy trade. According to calculations According to the Reuters news agency, Turkish imports of Russian crude reached a record high of 400,000 barrels per day in November (about 14 percent of Russia's seaborne oil shipments). Volumes could increase further in 2024, after Russia's Lukoil signed a deal with Turkey's STAR refinery to supply 200,000 barrels of oil per day and issued a $1.5 billion loan.

Some of the oil currently pumped to Lukoil's Neftochim refinery in Bulgaria (exempt from EU sanctions) will likely be redirected to STAR, located next to the Aegean port city of Izmir. Its refining capacity means Turkey looks set to consolidate its role as a hub for Russian oil exports, including to the EU. Furthermore, Turkey re-exports petroleum products from Russia (imports of Russian diesel and other products tripled in 2023).

It's not just about oil: Turkey is also becoming increasingly important for Russian natural gas shipments. As Gazprom's transit deal with Ukraine expires at the end of this year, the TurkStream pipeline appears set to become Russia's only export route to the EU. Turkish utility BOTAS has already signed contracts to supply Hungary's MVM and Moldova's Moldaviegaz. He also has secure access to the Bulgarian network, including the underutilized Trans-Balkan pipeline, which was the main route for Russian gas entering Turkey before the completion of the TurkStream submarine project.

In other words, Turkey can buy Russian gas from Gazprom, blend it with gas from other sources and resell it to European countries seeking to diversify their energy supplies. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared in 2023 that an agreement on a “gas hub” in Turkey was in preparation. But even without a formal deal with Moscow, Turkey appears to be in a good position to take advantage of Russia's isolation from the European gas market, which absorbed most of Gazprom's deliveries before Ukraine's full-scale invasion.

The huge profits that could be made from the energy trade ensure that Turkey's partial turn to the West will not have a major impact on its relations with Russia. Moscow needs Erdoan more than ever because of the economic lifeline he provides. Likewise, Washington prefers engagement with Ankara rather than hostility. The United States and Russia have learned to live with Turkey's balancing policy.

