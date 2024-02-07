Inside Donald Trump's Incredible Cash Crisis





Donald Trump is set to be slammed with a court judgment that could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars as punishment for his decades of bank fraud with the Trump Organization. And two little-known New York laws could have Trump scrambling for cash: the requirement to immediately pay the money to appeal the decision, and an extremely high state interest rate.

During a deposition to the New York attorney general in April 2023, Trump bragged about having $400 million in cash, boasting about how much that was for a developer. But even if that were true, it probably won't be enough to simultaneously cover last month's $83 million verdict in his rape and defamation trial, which he must immediately vacate to appeal that case, and the 370 millions of dollars demanded by the AG for his incessant lies to the banks.

Although the judge who ruled on the bank fraud case has not yet established the final amount that Trump must pay, all indications are that it will be in the hundreds of millions. A post from the judge on Tuesday actually suggested it might be even more than what the New York AG is looking for.

Trump's sudden cash demands are exacerbated by a quirk of New York law. Not only would the judgment be automatically inflated by an unusually high 9 percent interest rate, but Trump would also have to give the court the full increased amount plus another 10 to 20 percent to be able to appeal and have another day in court. And all of this would be due by mid-March.

The self-made billionaire real estate mogul is about to be caught in a trap of his own making, forced to present a huge sum of cash and possibly liquidate assets, while potentially being unable to 'access the money, as the court order could limit its ability to exploit. its board of directors of Monopoly properties.

Meanwhile, Trump is also finding it increasingly difficult to find bail bond companies and banks to guide him in his appeal, as his credibility is the focal point of the case at hand. (Trump also has a long history of stiffing banks and creditors.)

It's not often that there are cases like this where a person's financial ability to pay is truly called into question, said N. Alex Hanley, an expert on how companies appeal enormous judgments.

The subject of the case is whether the value of his properties is what he claims to be, Hanley added. This might cause him some problems.

The nine-figure penalties imposed by the courts almost universally affect the country's major corporations, not an individual facing four criminal charges that also threaten to put him in prison. Even as Trump heads toward the GOP presidential inauguration, the situation could prompt potential lenders to rush for the exit, said Hanley, who runs the appellate bail bond agency Jurisco in Tallahassee, Florida.

Ironically, Trump's position as the leading Republican candidate for 2024 makes the situation worse for him, experts say, because the way he has used his four years in the White House to block civil cases makes him a radioactive borrower. Trump hid behind the presidential seal and used the Justice Department to delay E.'s rape defamation trial for years. Jean Carroll against him, which proved instructive for any potential lender now.

Surety bonds require an indemnity agreement, a surety contract. Now, one concern would be: how do we perfect the compensation for the person who could be the next sitting president? How can I sue this person? asked Neil Pedersen, who runs an eponymous appeal bail agency in Manhattan.

If Trump ultimately exhausts his legal remedies and permanently loses the case, no lender wants to find themselves on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars and not be able to knock on the borrower's door while he's in the Oval Office .

These companies are rather conservative in nature. They are unlikely to get involved in something they think will last a long time and potentially not get paid for it. This has never been done, so it's completely unprecedented, Hanley said.

1975697627

Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks after meeting with leaders of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The miserable defense presented by Trump's lawyers during the recent three-month state trial virtually guarantees that he will be severely punished. Judge Arthur F. Engoron, who reviewed extensive evidence collected by investigators, concluded before trial that Trump had indeed committed bank fraud. Trump's chief accountant failed to convince the judge otherwise, and recent allegations of perjury by a Trump Organization executive have only made the situation worse.

Regardless of the huge ruling, the state-imposed 9% interest rate on the sum would likely date back to the start of AG Letitia James' investigation in 2018, meaning Trump could be in the hole for a nine-figure amount more. If the judgment against Trump is, for example, $370 million, he will face an additional $33.3 million added each year to the base amount of the original judgment. It's simple, meaning it only applies to the original judgment, but if the period extends to six years, Trump would automatically owe 54% more than the judgment amount. (In this $370 million scenario with six years of interest, that would be almost exactly $200 million more.)

If the ruling were that harsh, it would be financially devastating for Trump, even with buildings he says are worth billions.

According to bail experts who work in New York's court system, this high interest rate was set years ago during a booming economy and has not come down. Although Gov. Kathy Hochul significantly reduced the interest rate on consumer debt for the first time in 40 years in 2021, experts said the nature of Trump's bank fraud case means he won't would not be spared.

Then there's the question of Trump's inevitable appeal. The $315 filing fee will be the least of his worries. Under New York state court rules, Trump will have just one month to post a huge appeal bond worth between 110 and 120 percent of the judgment. Experts who spoke to the Daily Beast said Trump had two options: pay directly to the court system, or find a bail bond company that would provide the state with collateral on his behalf.

For Trump, either situation is a nightmare.

If Trump wants to take a strange route and fly alone, Pedersen said, the former president would likely be forced to funnel his cash reserves, even if he has enough, into a single bank account and send a certified check to the New York court system. But he would then have to pay additional fees charged by the court to handle the transaction.

This doesn't go well when the government holds your money. I just hear horror stories, Pedersen said.

If Trump chooses to take the more common route, he will need to find a willing insurance company licensed to handle these kinds of legal transactions in New York, and rely on one of the few that can handle this kind of gargantuan sum.

This company did not want to return the money. Instead, he would just present an official document to the court saying it's good for the money. Trump, on the other hand, would have to pay the bail bond company a bonus of about 1 percent, a tiny share that, under current circumstances, could translate into a whopping $5 million.

However, the biggest problem comes when Trump has to prove that he is trustworthy, in the middle of a trial that has proven that he is not trustworthy at all.

Appeal bonds must always be guaranteed. It should provide liquid collateral in the form of cash, a letter of credit from a bank or a pledge of publicly traded securities outside of a retirement account, Pedersen said.

Then there's the risk of associating with Trump, Hanley added.

In a controversial case like this, many companies would refuse to get involved. Death threats. Forks. This has happened in many cases that aren't as high profile, Hanley said.

Hanley said insurance companies as a whole do not accept real estate as collateral because they prefer cash or letters of credit. As such, Judge Engoron's order could force Trump to rush to sell a prized building or golf course.

But that opens another can of worms. The upcoming court order is also expected to grant the AG part of the injunction it requested, potentially dismantling the Trump Organization and seizing its assets. That could put Trump's own buildings out of his reach, further complicating matters.

Is he even allowed to use his assets to secure the bond? Because the company could disappear. What if the court says you have to sell everything? The court can strip him of his assets and those assets are exactly what he would need as collateral, said Evans D. Prieston, a Long Island City criminal attorney who has worked closely with the bail bond industry.

In other words, Trump might not be able to rely on tainted products to pay the punishment for having tainted products.

Trump also has the bad timing of having his bank fraud trial shortly after a recently lost case by Prieston in state appeals court in Brooklyn, in which the court asserted that judges had broad powers to mediate between a defendant and his bond lender. This case involved criminal cases, but Prieston said Judge Engoron could rule that this type of power extends to civil cases as well.

Who could help Trump then?

It depends on his friends and how much money he has, Prieston said. Jared Kushner knows Saudi Arabia. Who knows what will happen?

