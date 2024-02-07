Covid investigation into whether some PPE contracts were fraudulent – ​​Care Appointments





Britain's Covid-19 inquiry has opened hearings into how $15 billion of taxpayers' money was spent on personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic, amid allegations of fraud and waste. The inquiry will examine the controversial high priority route used to deal with suppliers who contacted MPs, ministers and civil servants. The hearings will examine how the balance was struck between the need to source PPE in times of urgent need and the responsibility to achieve value for money and ensure transparency. It will examine whether any contracts were fraudulent or included inflated prices. Inquiring lawyer Richard Wald KC said: The emergence of Covid-19 in December 2019 presented this country with an unprecedented supply challenge. Some figures illustrate the scale of this challenge: early indications are that the Department of Health and Social Care has spent around €15 billion on purchasing PPE throughout the pandemic, in which over 30 billion items of PPE have been purchased and over 25 billion pieces of PPE distributed to the people who care for them. Baroness Heather Halletts' (pictured) inquiry looks at public procurement in the fifth module of her work. Opening the preliminary hearing of the modules, Mr Wald said: Early indications suggest that a number of awarded PPE contracts were subsequently challenged. The investigation also addresses concerns that some contracts awarded may have been fraudulent, that prices may have been inflated or that PPE was defective or unusable. Mr Wald confirmed the inquiry would also examine the reasons for and operation of the high priority lane as part of its work. The National Audit Office concluded in 2020 that transparency and documentation standards were not being met as officials scrambled to secure supplies of PPE. Meanwhile, accounts released by the inquiry showed it had cost taxpayers more than 78.5 million in total by the end of 2023. Nearly 22.5 million was spent between October and December 2023 alone. Lady Hallett has received 332,000 since her appointment in December 2021 and claimed 7,000 in expenses. Copyright (c) PA Media Ltd. 2024, all rights reserved. Photo (c) The UK Covid-19 investigation. Related articles

