I don't think any of these numbers mean anything: how Washington is preparing for Trump's next trade war.

The Republican presidential front-runner reportedly plans to impose tariffs of up to 60 percent on all imports from China and universal 10 percent tariffs on all other trading partners if re-elected in November. But Trump, in his usual style, refused to commit to specific numbers,

saying on Fox Business this Sunday that tariffs on China could even be higher than recent reports.

In a sign that even some of his own advisers don't know what's in Trump's head, a former Trump trade official said the announced tariff plans have always been a negotiating tactic.

I don't think those numbers mean anything, said the former official, who requested anonymity to discuss the Trump administration's dynamics. The 10 percent or the 60 percent are just the starting point for the discussion.

The new tariff threats usher in a new era of Trumpian uncertainty for U.S. businesses and trading partners as the former president inches closer to the Republican Party's presidential nomination. The real estate mogul liked to keep foreign governments guessing about his trade policies during his first term, often contradicting his economic officials or abruptly changing his policy direction via social media posts.

Some of this is just for attention, and you don't want to give it that attention, said a Washington business lobbyist, who granted anonymity to discuss conversations with clients. This insider and others stressed that companies are taking the general threat of tariffs seriously, even though the final amount is still unclear, saying there is no doubt they will try to raise tariffs. customs duties to a certain extent.

For now, most of the United States' trading partners are taking a wait-and-see approach.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the creation of a special Team Canada working group to prepare for the US election, sending Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng to Washington last week for meetings on cross-border trade relations. But despite being part of a Trudeau administration that rebuked Trump's tariffs during his first term, Ng declined to weigh in on Trump's tariff proposals in a meeting with POLITICO last week, saying that it was important to let the American electoral process play out.

Businesses in allied countries are trying to look on the bright side, even in the face of new tariffs. In Japan, some industry officials are expressing mixed feelings about a possible Trump return, said a Japanese government official familiar with industry sentiment.

On one hand, they think Trump could be a business-friendly president compared to Biden on energy, climate and labor standards, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal conversations with the industry. However, they also believe that Trump will be less interested in cooperating with his allies, including Japan, and that he could implement a number of unilateral measures focused on America, including a 10% tariff.

Diplomats in Washington are unsure whether Trump's comments Sunday were mere bluster or a statement of political intent for post-election victory. This latter possibility is troubling because it risks fueling negative ripple effects throughout the global economy.

Trump talks about the tariff war as the crowning achievement of his last term, therefore as a declaration of intent to raise tariffs, which is certainly credible, but it's hard to imagine how it wouldn't make a boomerang on the United States given the scale of trade between the two parties. said a Washington-based diplomat who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the record.

Others see Trump's comments as a classic negotiating maneuver. The possibility that Trump will try to leverage the threat of massive tariffs to strike a deal with China worries a second Washington-based foreign diplomat who remained anonymous because he was not authorized to speak officially. Trump's obsession with publicly displaying his negotiating skills could result in a deal that Trump would present as a victory but that could bring potentially disproportionate gains to Beijing, the diplomat said.

Although the tariffs risk an economic setback for the United States, Trump's threat against China could be addressed more urgently by Beijing as that country struggles with faltering economic growth.

If Trump really wanted to bring down Xi Jinping and China's economy, that would certainly help, said Harry Broadman, a former deputy U.S. trade representative, who calls Trump's comments a credible threat to Beijing.

Chinese state media avoided reporting on Trump's comments, and Beijing's official reaction to the former president's televised remarks emphasized support for bilateral economic cooperation without mentioning Trump. This reflects both Beijing's current emphasis on positive messaging about US-China relations, as well as its desire to avoid fueling a likely Chinese threat narrative in the US presidential election campaign. .

Maintaining healthy and steady growth in China-US economic and trade relations serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and our people and is conducive to global economic growth, Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on Tuesday. , in a press release.

The aversion to publicly commenting on Trump's plans reflects an inconvenient reality for both foreign capital and international businesses: even if the exact number changes, higher tariffs, at some level, are still likely under a second Trump administration.

Tariffs are extremely popular and very good policy, the Washington lobbyist said, even when all the objective evidence shows they are bad for those who support them.