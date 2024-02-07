Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as if he is part of the opposition and the ruling Congress party: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin





Ruling DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking the language of opposition and targeting the Congress party as if it were the party in power at the Center. . On his arrival here from Spain, completing his foreign tour to attract investments, Stalin said investment commitments to the tune of Rs 3,440 crore were made by several companies during his visit to the foreign and that it showed the confidence of the multinational companies of Tamil Nadu and the DMK. diet. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that more investors would choose Tamil Nadu as their investment destination. Speaking to reporters, he said “Lok Sabha elections are approaching and further visits to attract investments may be scheduled only after the elections.” Asked about Prime Minister Modi's speech in Parliament, Stalin said he “saw it, read it, enjoyed it and laughed”. Modi, ever since he came to power, has been continuously speaking as if “BJP is in opposition and Congress is the ruling party”. The Prime Minister behaved as if he was an opposition leader and attacked the Congress, which was an incomprehensible “headache”, the DMK leader alleged. To a question on Modi's comment that the National Democratic Alliance would cross the 400 seat mark, he said he would not be surprised if the Prime Minister made a remark that the NDA would win all 543 Lok seats. Sabha. “Is the total (number of LS segments) only 400? There are 543 constituencies and there will be no surprise if it says it (BJP/NDA) will win all of them.” On February 5, Prime Minister Modi predicted that the BJP would “definitely” get 370 seats and the ruling NDA would cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls as it edged into the Congress, saying that his “store” was about to close. In his response to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's speech in the Lok Sabha, he said his government, in its third term, will take “very big” decisions and lay a strong foundation for India's future. next 1,000 years while the opposition has decided to remain in opposition in reduced numbers. Talking about Tamil actor Vijay's political foray, he said he would be happy whoever comes forward to serve the people. On January 27, Stalin left for Spain to attract state investment. He arrived here Wednesday morning. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/prime-minister-narendra-modi-speaks-as-if-he-is-in-opposition-and-congress-the-ruling-party-tamil-nadu-chief-minister-m-k-stalin/cid/1998906 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos