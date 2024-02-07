Two toll roads inaugurated by President Joko Widodo, acting governor of North Sumatra, optimistic to boost industrial and tourism sectors

BATUBARA Acting Governor (acting) of North Sumatra (Sumut) Hassanudin is optimistic that the two sections of toll road inaugurated by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, namely the Tebingtinggi-Indrapura toll roads and Tebingtinggi-Limapuluh, will encourage industrial and tourism growth. According to him, these two toll roads play a central role in the development of North Sumatra.

These two toll roads will improve connectivity to strategic areas of North Sumatra. This section will also impact Kualatanjung Port, Sei Mangke SEZ and Lake Toba.

BATUBARA Acting Governor (acting) of North Sumatra (Sumut) Hassanudin is optimistic that the two sections of toll road inaugurated by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, namely the Tebingtinggi-Indrapura toll roads and Tebingtinggi-Limapuluh, will encourage industrial and tourism growth. According to him, these two toll roads play a central role in the development of North Sumatra.

These two toll roads will improve connectivity to strategic areas of North Sumatra. This section will also impact Kualatanjung Port, Sei Mangke SEZ and Lake Toba.

“This section of toll road will streamline logistics to our strategic areas, so that we can reduce production costs, and will also facilitate the road to Lake Toba,” said Hassanudin, after the inauguration of the Tebingtinggi-toll roads. Indrapura and Tebingtinggi-Limapuluh by the President of the Republic of Indonesia at the Limapuluh toll gate, Wednesday (7/2).

Hassanudin also hopes that with this increased accessibility, more investments will be made in North Sumatra. The development of North Sumatra will therefore accelerate and open up new business opportunities.

“We hope that more people will invest, open up new business opportunities and absorb a large number of new workers,” Hassanudin said.

Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that the construction of the 20.4 km Tebingtinggi-Indrapura toll road would cost IDR 3.06 trillion. Meanwhile, the 15.6 km Tebingtinggi-Limapuluh toll road section costs IDR 1.67 trillion.

“These two toll roads are part of the Trans Sumatra Toll Road. I am sure that with the construction of this toll road, there will be more investments to develop the various potentials that exist in North Sumatra,” Joko Widodo said after inaugurating the two toll roads.

Toll Roads Regulatory Agency (BPJT) head Miftachul Munir said these two toll roads support the Kualatanjung Port and Seimangke SEZ. The aim is to reduce logistics costs and accessibility.

“Like other toll roads, it will reduce logistics costs and facilitate access to tourist areas such as Lake Toba. We hope that it can accelerate economic growth in North Sumatra,” said Miftachul Munir.

Present at the inauguration of the Tebingtinggi-Indrapura and Tebingtinggi-Limapuluh toll roads were Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and Indonesian House of Representatives member Mutya Hafid. Also present were Senior Director of PT Hutama Karya Didin Solakhudin, Acting Regent of Batubara Nizhamul, as well as OPDs linked to the North Sumatra Provincial Government.**(H15/DISKOMINFO SUMUT)

