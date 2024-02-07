Pakistan polls: Can AI technology make up for Imran Khan's absence?





Pakistan's general elections constitute a litmus test for its democratic resilience. More so, it is a test of the newly discovered capabilities of artificial intelligence. AI's generative powers filled Pakistan's social media with superman images of its imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and allowed his party to introduce his virtual avatar to the masses against all odds.

So far, debates around AI in elections have been dominated by threats of disinformation and fake news, such as in polls in Taiwan and Argentina. Pakistan's case, however, is the first where AI has been deployed to overcome state-imposed restrictions that pro-democracy activists view as unjustified. The outcome of the February 8 election will be a major driver of the good versus evil debate around AI.

From AI-generated posters that possess the ability to invoke human feelings and voice-cloned speeches, to virtual gatherings or jalsa on TikTok and AI-generated videos of him languishing behind bars – Pakistan Tehreek Khan's embattled -e-Insaf (PTI) has resorted to new tactics to engage with voters. Production of Jailed Imran Khan's AI video.

As the election gathered pace, PTI workers last month began broadcasting a four-minute video speech by Khan on TikTok. It turned out that Khan never gave this speech. The speech was generated using AI tools after converting a handwritten note smuggled out of Khan's cell into an audio file in his cloned voice interspersed with snippets of his past speeches. Khan's party uses generative AI for voice cloning to prepare new speeches with his voice, based on notes passed to his lawyers.

He allegedly sent a shorthand script from inside the prison, which would then be fleshed out in his rhetorical jargon using audio dubbed by artificial intelligence company ElevenLabs, which has the ability to create a “voice clone » from existing speech samples. Additionally, his party is using AI-generated videos and images of Khan to reshape the narrative.

Through innovative methods, his party is moving forward to keep voters energized and informed about the symbol to vote, the nearest polling stations, and more. Virtual rallies on TikTok, an interactive webpage, and a chatbot on their Facebook page are used to disseminate information about local elections. candidates before the voting date. The PTI also held its first TikTok rally last month and launched its election manifesto online this week.

Khan's AI-created avatars – depicting him in a Superman costume, his calm and resilient composure in a kangaroo court, and sporting his prison number “Prisoner No. 804” – are all the rage among PTI cadres and his supporters.

Pakistani authorities reportedly disrupted internet connectivity and blocked access to social media sites across the country on February 4, as the party launched an online fundraising campaign. The national and global fundraising telethon was organized to circumvent a local media ban and government crackdown on physical PTI rallies. In opinion polls, the party is seen as the largest national political force, with Khan the most popular politician.

NetBlocks, an independent global internet watchdog promoting digital rights, cybersecurity and governance, confirmed the disruptions that occurred before and during the online campaign, as highlighted by PTI officials.

âš ï¸ Confirmed: Live measurements show nationwide disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube; incident comes as former PM Imran Khan's persecuted party PTI launches its election fundraising telethon pic.twitter.com/QIBGcxGty3 NetBlocks (@netblocks) January 7, 2024

“This incident is consistent with previous social media filtering which has all been imposed during opposition party rallies or speeches by opposition leader Imran Khan,” the UK-based watchdog said.

Khan's party recently appealed to American billionaire Elon Musk to provide Starlink-enabled internet access to Pakistan to tide over power outages. Starlink is a project by SpaceX, the company founded by Musk, aimed at providing high-speed Internet access anywhere on the planet using a constellation of thousands of satellites. Musk previously offered to provide Starlink access to Ukraine during the war with Russia.

In another technological solution, PTI members designed an interactive web page (azaadvote.com) to help users locate their nearest polling booth, identify party candidates in their respective constituencies and recognize a variety of symbols assigned to them. The iconic PTI symbol has been removed by Pakistan's election watchdog for “technical reasons”. Its candidates, fighting the polls as independents, were given special symbols like a beer bottle, a hookah, a shoe, a brinjal (baigan), a key ring, a fakhta (a type of bird ), a peacock, a bowl, cricket stamps, a crib wicket, a racket, a grenade. , and violin etc.

Party members also launched a symbol search function in the #Raabta app, which can also be used without the Internet. This initiative is essential, particularly at a time when the regime is imposing Internet shutdowns during the election period.

Online rallies held on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube attracted thousands of viewers. The telethon held for a fundraising event in January recorded more than 4.4 million views, according to YouTube data accessed by India Today's OSINT team, which shows a significant increase from their first virtual gathering in December with 886,000 views. PTI is running a virtual campaign using the hashtag #PTIVirtualJalsa with over 900 tweets on X (formerly Twitter).

Although a court barred him from holding political office last year, Khan's popularity and the PTI's skillful use of technology have cemented his continued visibility in the media and maintained a strong connection with voters .

