Now we are not safe: Sweden's Kurds fear the NATO deal has betrayed them | Sweden

When Recep Tayyip Erdoan finally signed Sweden's accession to NATO Late last month, sighs of relief were heard from Stockholm to Washington DC. The Turkish president's decision to approve the latest member of the military alliance 20 months after his application for membership marked the closure of a tense diplomatic chapter and now leaves Hungary's Viktor Orbn the only figure standing between Sweden and the NATO.

But while political leaders toast this major breakthrough, the mood in one Swedish community is far from celebratory. Members of a large Kurdish population say Stockholm's diplomatic success has come at their expense and that they feel systematically targeted by the Swedish state.

I have never gone through such a difficult time in Sweden as I am today, said Kurdo Baksi, 58, a Swedish Kurdish commentator and author who moved to Sweden from Turkey as a child.

An estimated 50,000 to 100,000 Kurds, including people from Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran, live in Sweden. In the almost two years since Sweden's NATO application was submitted, Baksi believes, this important group has been hit hard by the Swedish government's attempts to appease Erdoan's demands. The Kurds suffered here [in Sweden]. I suffered. Many need help, he said.

Erdoan has previously accused historically neutral Sweden of granting sanctuary to members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), although the Scandinavian country became the first country after Turkey to label it a terrorist group, a designation adopted more later by the EU, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Paul T Levin, director of the Institute of Turkish Studies at Stockholm University, said that political mobilization of Kurds in Sweden in recent years has been high, leading to a greater prominence of affiliated associations or aligned with the PKK.

Although the PKK has been classified as a terrorist organization since the 1980s in Sweden, authorities have been more lenient towards it than in many other European countries, he added.

In an effort to convince Erdoan, some say, Swedish authorities are increasing surveillance of Kurds living in Sweden, subjecting asylum seekers to investigations by the Spo security police, and closing the bank accounts of Kurdish charities. It is also reported that dozens of innocent people's residence permits have been blocked.

Last week, days after Turkey approved Sweden's NATO membership, it was announced that state broadcaster Sveriges Radio would close its Kurdish editorial team as well as its Russian and Tigrinya services on April 1.

While the broadcaster blamed this on essential cost cutting, and told the Guardian that this had nothing to do with Sweden's NATO candidacy, the timing is unfortunate. Many Swedish Kurds are convinced this is part of a broader operation to restrict the community in order to appease Turkey.

As an influential figure, Baksi was contacted by 42 Kurds in Sweden who he said had received security reports submitted about them by Spo to the migration office to block their residence permits. He estimates the total number of such cases is in the hundreds.

These people are not suspected of a crime, but Spo claims that they are married to people of Swedish nationality involved in possible terrorist activities. If you live with such a person, you are supporting a terrorist, that's Spos' theory.

The atmosphere reminded him, he said, of the time after the assassination of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986, when the PKK was wrongly accused and the prosecutor closed the investigation in 2020 because the suspect, a lone actor, had died.

CK, a 35-year-old graduate student who did not want his name published, sought asylum in Sweden after being imprisoned for nine months in Turkey accused of links to the PKK, an allegation he strongly denies.

He has been waiting for almost five years for his request to be processed. He believes that, although not new, Spo investigations into Kurdish candidates have been more widespread since Sweden joined NATO.

Citing the closure of the Kurdish Red Crescent in Sweden, which said in December liquidation after closing his bank account, he added: They are gradually closing the institutions of the Kurdish diaspora in Sweden. This is 100% related to the Turkish conversation with Sweden.

Amineh Kakabaveh, a former Swedish MP of Iranian Kurdish origin who previously received police protection due to death threats, is equally scathing about Stockholm's NATO strategy.

The most democratic country in the world, Sweden, has turned to [one of] “It’s one of the most dictatorial countries in the world,” said Kakabaveh, who was named in 2022 by Ankara’s ambassador to Sweden as someone he would like to see extradited to Turkey.

Many Swedish Kurds are afraid to speak out openly in the current context, Kakabayeh said. In Sweden we always talk about values, human rights, security for immigrants or asylum seekers, but today they are no longer safe.

At a Kurdish restaurant in Hammarby Sjstad in Stockholm, owner Cihan Ruzer, 60, said he felt safe in Sweden, but that the country he left Turkey in 1996 had undergone significant change since his application for membership in NATO.

I came to Sweden because I knew that Sweden was one of the countries that defended human rights, he said. Unfortunately, Sweden has also abandoned this line and turned its attention to countries that have a political agenda.

A spokesperson for Spo said: “The security service constantly works to counter and prevent threats to Sweden's security. This was the case before Sweden's application to NATO and is still the case.

As a security service, we do not target specific minorities, ethnic or other groups. The work of the security services targets individuals who pose or may pose a threat to the security of Sweden.

As part of our services, we also target the activities of organizations designated as terrorist groups by international bodies such as the EU or the UN. One of these organizations is the PKK.

The Swedish Migration Agency said it examines cases in accordance with current legislation, e.g. asylum applications, citizenship applications, etc. This has nothing to do with the political process.

The Guardian has contacted the Swedish government for comment.