Literally out of his rock: why Trump is obsessed with Indiana





Trump is reinforcing a narrative that the only acceptable outcome is his victory, thereby preemptively delegitimizing any electoral defeat, said Joshua Claybourn, an Evansville Republican attorney and former state Republican delegate. This paves the way for a new crisis of legitimacy in the November general elections.

But Trump's information on Indiana appears to come from one of his most loyal allies in Congress: Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, a Senate candidate who initially shared Trump's Truth Social post on Indiana last week on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The real crux of the problem is quite simple. For days, Trump has suggested that Haley failed to qualify for Indiana's primary ballot, claiming she was rushing to Indiana with the Democratic county clerk's offices to verify signatures after the fact, or even that she had forgotten to apply. He went so far as to have his campaign lawyer threaten legal action to challenge Haley's voting status.

But Trump's allegations are based on a distortion of Indiana law. While signatures to gain access to the ballot were expected by Jan. 30, the filing deadline isn't until this Friday, meaning Haley is still on track to qualify for the ballot. 'State.

Even the longtime Republican member of the voter registration board at the center of the dispute told POLITICO in an interview that Trump appeared to have false information and that the process was designed to prevent the type of conspiracy alleged by the former president .

I think someone gave him incorrect information due to a lack of knowledge, and he followed what he was told, said Cindy Mowery, Republican member of the Marion County Board of Supervisors for voter registration.

Haley has been less forgiving, with her campaign accusing Trump of being confused at best and lying at worst.

This is more nonsense and confusion from Trump, Haleys campaign manager Betsy Ankney told POLITICO. We have more than enough verified signatures in every congressional district, and we will submit them this week before the February 9 deadline. You should ask yourself if they are just confused or if they are lying and misleading people.

But the episode isn't just a bizarre subplot of the 2024 GOP presidential primary. It addresses one of election officials' core concerns in watching Trump's post-Jan. 6 relaunch. Four years after conditioning the Republican base with the false idea that the 2020 election was stolen, Democrats and some Republicans fear he will use Indiana to stoke distrust in the 2024 election processes.

Making baseless claims, even if they undermine the public's trust in our institutions, including our elections, is of no consequence to them, said David Axelrod, a top policy adviser to former President Barack Obama. So it's just a small signpost on the way.

It's not uncommon for campaigns to argue over ballot access, particularly in Indiana, one of the toughest states in the country to qualify for. What is unusual is questioning candidates' efforts to do so more than a week before the filing deadline and while county officials continue to count and verify signatures.

But Trump's calculation to wage war on Haley in a state he won by double-digit margins in 2016 and 2020 has left some Indiana Republicans perplexed, particularly days before the deadline he would become clearer if she was actually qualified.

Why go to the effort to challenge Haley's effort in advance when Trump knows he's going to win Indiana no matter what? said Mike Murphy, a former Republican member of the Indiana House of Representatives. Ultimately, he is completely unbalanced. He is literally out of his rock.

Trump isn't just talking about Indiana. Over the weekend, a Trump lawyer sent a letter, obtained by POLITICO, to Democratic Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell, accusing her of improperly accepting petition signatures for Haley and requiring it to preserve all evidence during the certification process.

The letter cited a message if she was Nikki Haley, telling him she was running out of paper. signatures. This led Kelly, the reporter, to conclude that Haley [was] probably not on the ballot. But as of Monday, Haley had actually obtained 500 verified signatures in Marion County, according to Mowery.

That was all the ammunition the Trump campaign needed. In the letter to Bell, one of the only Democratic elected officials in a state where Republicans control more than 90 percent of all county-level elected offices across the state, Gary Lawkowski of the Dhillon Law Group, based in Alexandria, Virginia, said Bell's office may be improperly accepting petition signatures for Nikki Haley to appear on the 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot.

Mowery admitted that she briefly mistook Kelly for Haley. Reviewing those signatures takes an enormous amount of time, Mowery said. We dig in and do some research. All I told him was that the numbers aren't there yet.

Those familiar with the intricacies and nuances of Indiana's election system called the Trump lawyer's accusation absurd, said Kip Tew, the former chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party. For starters, even though Marion County has a Democratic clerk, a Republican appointee and a Democrat sit on the Marion County Voter Registration Board to compare.

To further complicate matters, Trump's lawyer contacted the wrong official. Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell is one of six out of 92 county clerks in Indiana who do not oversee the ballot certification process. Instead, it's the voter registration committee, where Sweeney Bell told POLITICO she led the Trump campaign's lawyer.

I don't think Nikki will be a candidate long enough for it to matter, but I stand by my assertion that she probably won't be on the ballot in Indiana on May 7, said Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind. .). | Francis Chung/POLITICS

Accusing the Marion County Clerk of Courts of trying to help Nikki Haley is completely absurd and possibly defamatory, Tew said.

Tom John, a Republican attorney in Indianapolis who collected signatures for the Bush-Cheney campaign in 2004 and is a former Marion County Republican chairman, also cast doubt on such a conspiracy.

I have been involved in the election petition process for 20 years, he said. And during that time, I never saw a county clerk or election board that wasn't just trying to do what they were supposed to do under the law and help all the campaigns get the signatures appropriate.

By Sunday, Trump's complaint had morphed into an even more dubious complaint, claiming in an interview broadcast on Fox News that Haley had forgotten to apply for the Indiana ballot. You don't show up and apply for Indiana, he said. Great condition.

Asked to clarify Trump's remarks, a Trump campaign spokesperson evaded the question. Even the cries of Nikki Haley supporters hoping Democrats will interfere in Republican elections can't erase the fact that President Trump will rein in Joe Biden and take back the White House, Steven Cheung told POLITICO.

Banks continues to thrive. On February 1, Banks reiterated his claims while running for Senate at the Indiana Statehouse, flanked by TRUMP 2024 signs.

We've been in contact with county election boards across the state to find out that Nikki Haley doesn't have the signatures she needs in the 7th District and possibly other districts as well, Banks said. The deadline to submit petitions was noon Tuesday, and we're told that in Marion County and the 7th District, they've gone through all the petitions they had, and there are none left, and Nikki Haley is running out of time to introduce herself. ballot in Indiana. So this is important to know because Indiana is Trump country.

Later, Banks still kept alive the idea of ​​a plot to undermine Trump. He said his sources told him election officials moved 40 signatures from the neighboring 6th District to allow Haley to cross the finish line. Mowery confirmed that this had indeed happened, but noted that it was because they were linked to the addresses of voters who lived in that district, not the 7th.

I don't think Nikki will be a candidate long enough for it to matter, but I stand by my assertion that she probably won't be on the ballot in Indiana on May 7, Banks told POLITICO.

