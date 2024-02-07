New economic exchanges between the United States and China show how the status quo trumps substantial changes in the relationship, analysts say





Washington and Beijing appear eager to stay the course in their interactions, with warm handshakes and candid dialogues, but they lack sufficient incentive to resolve deep-rooted differences, according to analysts who point to the recent meeting of the U.S. Economic Council. -Chinese. Work group. Using such a tactic in a formal economic dialogue structure, they say, serves the respective agendas of both countries and comes as US President Joe Biden's administration faces a resurgent challenge from his predecessor Donald Trump to during an election year, while President Xi Jinping has his hands full trying to revive the Chinese economy. 2024 is a year when both powers have strong incentives and reasons to favor maintaining the status quo in strategic rivalry, with carefully installed guardrails to prevent both sides from drifting into unwarranted escalation, Brian said. Wong, a researcher at the University of Hong Kong Center. on contemporary China and the world. Top Chinese officials express concerns over US tariffs, investment restrictions And Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University, said there is no reason to expect remarkable results from such meetings, given past experiences.

The third meeting of the working group took place Monday and Tuesday. This was the first time it was assembled in China. The next such meeting is expected to take place in April. The issues highlighted by both sides have been discussed several times, Shi added. Financial and economic matters involve many complex details and it is not easy for both parties to get all the information from each other. The two countries intensified their negotiations, often described as frank, pragmatic and constructive after Xi met with Biden in San Francisco in November. The two sides discussed bilateral economic concerns this week, including tariffs, sanctions and investment restrictions. Other topics included cooperation within the Group of 20, industrial policies and debt issues in low-income and emerging economies. As long as the United States is determined to oppose China, it will find other reasons. Frank Tsai, Emlyon Business School During his virtual meeting with US trade official Marisa Lago on Tuesday, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen also raised concerns over US restrictions on semiconductors and cloud services, as well as photovoltaic lockdowns, and he demanded fair treatment for Chinese companies in America. But despite a mutual desire to maintain strong bilateral communications, they struggle to agree on economic issues, according to Frank Tsai, an assistant professor at Emlyon Business School in Shanghai. The United States has criticized China's industrial policy model for more than a decade. What was once again a U.S. effort to align China with global practices is now seen by China as justification for a broader goal of isolating China, Tsai said. By this logic, there is little incentive to compromise, because it will not address the root cause. As long as the United States is determined to oppose China, it will find other reasons. 03:33 Xi, Biden discuss Taiwan, Xinjiang in first in-person meeting Xi, Biden discuss Taiwan, Xinjiang in first in-person meeting The world's two largest economies remain grappling with a series of economic problems, including so-called small-scale construction, investment restrictions, risk reduction policy and relocation or friendly relocation via Mexico and Vietnam, while protectionist tariffs have been in place ever since. the trade war between the United States and China broke out in 2018. Doug Barry, a Washington-based consultant who tracks U.S.-China trade, said it was important for the sides to talk and for more meetings to be underway after relations deteriorated following the shooting down of an airliner. suspected Chinese spy balloon in the United States last February. We could see real progress in the coming months if policies move in the right direction, he added. But Barry also noted that the Biden administration was unlikely to make anything in the way of concessions that would make it vulnerable to attacks it is weak on China during the election year. Xi and Biden to speak relatively soon as Taiwan, Ukraine and Middle East issues loom Following this week's working group meeting, a statement from the US Treasury Department said US delegates also expressed concerns about China's industrial policy practices and overcapacity, and the impact that impacts American workers and businesses. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also hopes to make another trip to China at the appropriate time, the statement said. In a note from Goldman Sachs on Friday, Chinese investors expressed concern that the United States could further strengthen trade barriers targeting Chinese exports, particularly if Trump were to return to the presidency. While claiming that President Xi was a very good friend of mine, Trump threatened to increase tariffs on Chinese goods by more than 60% if he was re-elected, in an interview with Fox News on Sunday. Some analysts say high tariffs on Chinese goods have been a major source of inflation, with retailers passing on the extra costs to U.S. consumers. Lu Xiang, an expert on U.S.-China relations at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, noted that prolonged inflation in the United States has led many Americans to be disappointed with the Biden administration. It is difficult for the United States to disconnect from China's huge market and supply capacity, he added. Any restrictions the U.S. government imposes on China are a zero-sum game, and it might be difficult to continue.

