As the election campaign ends in Pakistan, many deplore the absence of Imran Khan | Elections





Lahore, Pakistan Shayan Bhatti is among hundreds of people praying at the Ali al-Hajveri shrine in Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city and the capital of the politically crucial Punjab province.

Dressed in a white shalwar kameez with a black shawl over his shoulder, Bhatti was at the shrine not only to pray for the well-being of his family but also for Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan who has been in jail since August last year.

He is my boss and he was unjustly imprisoned. His wife and party members were also unjustly imprisoned. I prayed for his success, for his freedom and for justice, the 62-year-old told Al Jazeera.

Al-Hajveri, better known as Data Ganj Baksh, is the patron saint of Lahores. Its shrine, Daata Darbar, is one of the largest Sufi shrines in South Asia. Hundreds of thousands of people visit the shrine each year, seeking comfort in prayers and asking for forgiveness and prosperity.

As Bhatti walked out of the shrine on Tuesday evening, he was greeted by the sight of large banners with photos of Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former prime minister, who was cleared of several corruption charges late last year after his return from self-vaccination. -exile imposed for four years in London.

My vote is for Khan. Even if no one else comes out [to vote]I will still bring my family to vote for him, he declared in a determined voice.

Pakistan's 127 million eligible voters are expected to vote in the 12th national and provincial elections on Thursday. But the vote was marred by the absence of Khan, a former cricket icon, and allegations of fraud by the establishment, a euphemism for the powerful Pakistani army that directly rules the South Asian country. South for almost three decades.

As a result, election campaigning in the streets is silent and devoid of the usual festivities.

In the parliamentary constituency that includes Lahores oldest neighborhoods, including Daata Darbar, on Tuesday there was no indication that it was the last night of campaigning in the area considered a stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League party -Nawaz (PML-N), led by Sharif, 74, and his dynasty.

Banners showing Nawaz Sharif in front of the Daata Darbar shrine in Lahore [Abid Hussain/Al Jazeera]

Sharifis, who is contesting only his second election in 20 years but in Khan's absence, is seen as an easy winner for a fourth term as prime minister.

I have lived in this neighborhood all my life, Ali Akbar told Al Jazeera, stuck in traffic jams on the narrow streets leading to the shrine.

I saw my grandfather, my father all voting for Nawaz Sharif. And he was good to us, to our city. Of course, I will vote for him, added the 36-year-old mechanic while waiting on his motorcycle for traffic to clear.

Sharif's main rival in the constituency is Yasmin Rashid, a former provincial minister in the Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party who, like hundreds of her colleagues, has been in jail since May last year following of a repression carried out by the government of the time. led by Sharif's younger brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Rashid, 73, was jailed following violent protests on May 9, 2023, by PTI supporters after Khan was briefly arrested on corruption charges in Islamabad. Tens of thousands of party activists took to the streets, targeting government buildings and military installations in some areas, including the official residence of a top military general in Lahore.

In response, the government launched an unprecedented crackdown on the main opposition party, arresting thousands of people and trying some of them in controversial military courts. In August, Khan, 71, was convicted in another corruption case and jailed. Last week, he was convicted in three other cases and sentenced to prison terms of 10, 14 and seven years, to be served concurrently.

The PTI says the prosecution of Khan is politically motivated and aimed at keeping him away from politics. Meanwhile, the party lost its electoral symbol, a cricket bat, while dozens of its leaders were either disqualified or forced to run as independent candidates.

In the run-up to the February 8 vote, numerous allegations emerged that authorities arrested and even kidnapped PTI candidates, removed PTI banners and posters, and prevented its candidates from participating in election rallies.

In Lahore, however, some PTI supporters decided to attack the authorities on Tuesday, the last day of campaigning.

Muhammad Khan Madni, PTI candidate for the provincial assembly, was joined by a group of about 80 young men carrying flags and chanting slogans as they passed through a working-class area of ​​the city.

PTI candidate leading rally in Lahore on last day of campaigning [Abid Hussain/Al Jazeera]

Madni, a lawyer by profession, told Al Jazeera he was not afraid of being arrested and said the vote would reflect his party's righteous position.

You can see there are police mobiles around, he said, pointing to a few police vehicles parked along the street. I am not afraid. Our people are not afraid. You can see the passion in these boys, they are there for me, for our leader Imran Khan.

Muhammed Arshad, a 64-year-old fish seller, watched the rally from his shop. These are young people who are immature and just want to speak loudly about something they don't know about, he told Al Jazeera.

But when asked about his vote choice, Arshad said he had historically voted for the Sharifs but might skip his democratic exercise this year.

I had voted for the PML-N in every election since the 1990s. But I don't think I want to vote this year. I don't trust the results. They [politicians] “Don’t worry about the poor, they are just fighting their own battle,” he said.

Pakistan's vote is marked by a severe economic crisis, with foreign exchange reserves drying up and inflation reaching nearly 25 percent. The country entered into a $3 billion bailout with the International Monetary Fund to save the $340 billion economy from default.

A Gallup survey this week showed that an overwhelming 70 percent of Pakistani voters were pessimistic about their future and lacked confidence in voting.

At a PTI election camp in the old neighborhoods of Lahore [Abid Hussain/Al Jazeera]

Mohammed Fayyaz, a trader in Sharif constituency, agreed, saying the campaign lacked the vigor associated with the election season.

To be honest, there hasn't been much fun this year. Khan's arrest definitely hurt his party. But I think it's karma for what he did to the country during his tenure, the 44-year-old said, adding that he had voted for PTI in 2018 but would vote for Sharif on Thursday .

They [Sharifs] have kept their economic promises. They gave public transport to Lahore, they did a job which you can see, he said.

However, the crackdown on the PTI has also eroded people's confidence in the run-up to the elections.

The way this whole campaign has unfolded, no one in their right mind can call it a fair election, Rana Kashif, a lawyer and PTI supporter, told Al Jazeera. was sitting in a party election camp.

He said police visited a party election camp earlier in the day and asked them to stop playing PTI songs.

Can you imagine? They are so afraid of a song that they threatened to close the camp. But we are sitting here for our leader and our people in prison. We may lose the vote, but we will not give in.

