Donald Trump asks the Supreme Court to deal with Bush v. Gore.





The Supreme Court will soon be scrutinized in a way it has not been since ending the controversial 2000 US presidential election in Bush v. Gore, as it considers not one, but now two major cases that could each strongly influence the question of whether Donald Trump becomes president again. . One of the left's main criticisms of the court's opinion in the Bush case was that it only took one day to hand the presidency to George W. Bush without establishing legal precedent applicable to others business. And yet Trump makes similar arguments in his two cases before the court, arguing for some kind of exception that would help Trump, and only Trump, regain power and avoid prison. If the Court cares about its legitimacy and weakening public opinion, it should not embrace Trump's exceptionalism, regardless of how it decides these cases.

Consider Trump's first argument in the disqualification case that the Supreme Court will hear in oral argument on Thursday. This case concerns a Colorado Supreme Court decision excluding Trump from the ballot for the Republican presidential nomination on the grounds that he engaged in insurrection in violation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. I've previously noted here on Slate that Trump's arguments in his opening Supreme Court brief against the Colorado ruling spent an inordinate amount of time on a hypertechnical argument about whether the president is an officer of the states -United States and whether the presidency is an office of the United States. for the purposes of section 3. The argument is exceptionally weak. As Marty Lederman writes: If the presidency is not a function of the United States, what sovereignty is it a function of? Ohio? France?

As Marty helpfully explains, there are actually two related hypertechnical arguments here. First, because the presidency is not an office of the United States, the exclusionary provision of Section 3 does not prevent anyone who has engaged in insurrection from serving as president. The second argument is that disqualification does not apply to a former president who violated his oath, because the president is not an officer of the United States and Article 3 only applies to someone who has already been sworn in, as a member of Congress. or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, in support of the Constitution of the United States. Trump focused on this second argument.

Almost everyone who wants to run for president has held a previous office and taken an oath to support the Constitution. Joe Biden, for example, was a senator, among others, before becoming president. In his response, Trump admits that he is arguing for an exception that would likely only apply to Trump and no one else: each of our 46 presidents, except George Washington and Donald Trump, would be covered by Article 3 because he held a previous mandate. use indicated in the amendment. In other words, if the court accepts Trump's main argument, it will not affect the meaning of Section 3 for presidential candidates except Donald Trump.

Trump made a similar exceptionalist argument in the election subversion criminal case filed by special prosecutor Jack Smith in federal district court in Washington. That case was supposed to go to trial in early March, but Trump filed a special appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals. for the D.C. Circuit, suspending trial preparations. Trump argues that he is immune from criminal prosecution for any official acts he performed as president and that his attempted election subversion was an official act.

The D.C. appeals court, in an opinion released Tuesday, agreed, for argument's sake, that Trump's attempt to interfere with the counting of ballots and Electoral College votes was an official act (although she was also skeptical of this argument). But it ruled that presidents are not immune from criminal liability even for official acts, giving Trump until Monday only to try to stop the trial through an emergency motion filed before the Supreme Court.

The D.C. appeals court called Trump's argument one of first impression, meaning it's an issue courts have never had to consider before. After noting that presidents enjoy some immunity from civil suits for official acts, the court wrote: Former President Trump asserted that immunity would lead us to extend the scope of presidential civil immunity to business criminal charges and to rule for the first time that a former president is categorically immune from official acts. federal criminal prosecution for any act that may fall within the outer scope of his executive responsibility.

The court rejected the argument that no other president or former president has done or would do, because no other president or former president has ever participated in or been accused of attempting to overthrow a presidential election. As the court wrote: “Former President Trump’s alleged efforts to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election amounted, if proven, to an unprecedented attack on the structure of our government. He allegedly engaged in a process in which the President has no role in counting and certifying Electoral College votes, thereby undermining constitutionally established procedures and the will of Congress.

The Supreme Court now faces two potentially defining questions in the presidential election, and it will likely make one or both decisions within a few weeks. If the court disqualifies Trump, it should end his candidacy. If the court finds some way to not disqualify Trump (and there are many ways for the court to do this aside from the hypertechnical argument), then the decision on timing on the immunity question becomes crucial.

If the court lets the election subversion case go to trial after finding there is no immunity, there is a real chance that Trump will be convicted, and that conviction could be enough to hijack the election for Trump . Indeed, if this happens before the Republican National Convention, there is a real chance that delegates will choose someone other than Trump for the general election.

Whatever the court does, it must be guided by the principle that similar cases should be treated equally and that no one is above the law. The surest way for the court to lose further respect in the public eye is to create a rule that helps Donald Trump and only Donald Trump.

