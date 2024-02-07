Former Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs to see its strength





February 7, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. I

New working group tasked with finding solutions to deter Russia from continuing its aggression.

Font size: A – | A + Comments disabled Mikul Dzurinda, former Slovak Prime Minister, became a member of the international working group for a new European security architecture, chaired by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former NATO Secretary General, and Andrij Jermak, chief of staff of the Ukrainian President. Members include former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Polish President Aleksander Kwaniewski.

Viktor Orbn has a problem. He found himself on a slippery slope called "violation of the principles of the rule of law." However, he wants money from European funds. These two aspects are obviously contradictory. Second, Orbn always plays the hard card. He understands politics – power politics above all – so sometimes he flirts with danger. Third, one thing considerably weakened him: the elections in Poland which cost him an ally. It no longer stands up, because when 26 countries agree to apply article 7 [suspension of voting rights – Ed. note], it will happen. When he realized no one would help him, he simply voted for it. Plus, I know it's not a problem for Brussels officials to find ways around a problem.



Are you referring to the Financial Times article according to which European politicians were preparing to put pressure on Hungary, announcing that they would stop European funds and causing damage to the Hungarian economy? Yes, there were probably several ways to help Ukraine without Orbn getting his foot in the door. But in my opinion, the most powerful, true and direct way was to use Article 7. Recently, you became a member of the international working group on the new European security architecture. What is it exactly? When the war broke out two years ago, Ukrainian leaders, the EU and NATO were considering how to help Ukraine. At that time, none of us knew how long the war would last, whether there would be a truce or a cessation of hostilities. It was then that the idea arose, probably in kyiv, that an international group of politicians, former politicians as well as representatives of NGOs could be formed with the aim of developing a system of guarantees for Ukraine in order to avoid further attacks against it. . It was at the beginning of summer 2022 that I received the first invitation to such a group. From whom? [Former NATO secretary general] Anders Fogh Rasmussen. At the beginning, there was a cooperation agreement between the Ukrainian presidential administration headed by Andrij Jermak and the consulting company Rasmussen Global. This choice was obvious, because Ukraine not only wants to join the EU, but also NATO. Rasmussen is a very experienced politician, which is why a partnership was formed. It was probably during consultations with Ukraine that I was invited, because I left a lasting mark in the country. The group drafted the Kyiv Security Compact document, presented to Zelensky in September 2022 by Rasmussen. For the first time in the system of potential guarantees, the document contained a proposal for cooperation in the form of bilateral agreements between a given state and Ukraine.

