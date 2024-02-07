Judge in Trump fraud trial questions possible perjury plea deal for Allen Weisselberg





The judge in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York said Tuesday he is considering how a possible perjury charge against Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, might be handled. taken into account in its final decision.

Judge Arthur Engoron wrote to lawyers for Trump and the New York attorney general's office last week asking for advice on how to handle a New York Times report that Weisselberg was in talks to plead guilty to lied on the stand.

Weisselberg's testimony in October in the civil case, in which he is also a defendant, was unexpectedly cut short after Forbes published an article claiming he had lied under oath.

In 2017, the magazine reported that financial statements described Trump's Trump Tower penthouse as being much larger and worth hundreds of millions of dollars more than its actual size and value.

Weisselberg said he “never focused” on valuing the triplex apartment, but the October Forbes article said Weisselberg's emails to reporters years earlier showed he ” had played a key role” in supporting the false valuation of the apartment.

Weisselberg is in negotiations with the Manhattan district attorney to plead guilty to perjury over the testimony, which was given under oath, the New York Times reported on February 1. A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed the negotiations to CBS News.

Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, leaves the courtroom for a lunch break during a trial at the New York Supreme Court, November 17, 2022, in New York. Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

A spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment. Bragg's office obtained a previous guilty plea from Weisselberg in connection with his 2022 criminal tax fraud case against the company, in which the Trump Organization was convicted on 17 counts.

James' office declined to comment. Lawyers for the defendants did not respond to requests for comment.

While the Forbes article focused on Weisselberg's testimony regarding the Trump Tower apartment, Engoron said in his letter to lawyers that “other matters could also be called into question” if Weisselberg admitted his perjury. The judge indicated he might conclude that Weisselberg's entire testimony, which lasted several hours, was not credible.

He gave his lawyers until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit a letter “detailing everything you know about this matter and which would not violate any of your professional ethics or obligations.”

“I would also appreciate hearing how you think I should approach this matter, if at all, including the timing of the final decision,” Engoron wrote.

The judge's decision in the case was initially expected on January 31. He has already found Trump and the other defendants liable for fraud, but has yet to rule on other related allegations that were the subject of the lawsuit. Trump and his co-defendants have all denied any wrongdoing.

Engoron's decision was delayed after a Jan. 26 letter from a special monitor overseeing the Trump Organization's finances detailed gaps and discrepancies in the company's recent financial disclosures.

Correction: Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story misspelled Allen Weisselberg's first name.

Trump investigates more Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter who covers criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-fraud-trial-allen-weisselberg-plea-deal-judge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos