Fact check: Viral photo of Imran Khan in Adiala jail is not from February 6 – Pakistan





A photo of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been circulating on social media platform .

An investigation into the origin of the photos revealed that they are not from Tuesday, but were taken a few weeks ago.

On Tuesday, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar, who is currently not based in Pakistan, posted a photo of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media platform X.

Breaking: The whole of Pakistan has been waiting for a long time to see the leader, who has been held captive by the Yazidis for some time. As the elections approach, here is a snapshot from Imran Khan's jail trial a few days ago, fueling your passion to vote on February 8, where you can witness Khan's unwavering determination, he said declared.

Other social media users shared the photo widely, adding that it was from Adiala Prison and was taken on Tuesday.

During its investigation into the complaint, the iVerify platform found a tweet from lawyer Abuzar Salman Niazi, who is not only part of the PTI legal team but also visited Imran in Adiala jail .

I just got home and saw hundreds of messages asking for details about this photo. First of all, I have no idea who took this photo.

Secondly, I remember Khan Sahib wearing this long coat with Shalwar Kameez in an audience four to five weeks ago. It was the figure and the Al-Qadir affair, I think. Around fifteen lawyers were present in the courtroom of Adiala prison. Still, I don't have any details, he said.

Dawn correspondents Umer Burney and Malik Asad, who covered the PTI founder's hearings in Adiala prison and saw him up close, also agree, saying that although the image was from the Adiala prison, it was not recent.

Another Dawn correspondent, Tahir Naseer, also confirmed that hearings on Imran's bail applications in the cases filed against him on May 9 were scheduled to take place at Adiala Prison on February 6, but the date was extended.

The iVerify team concluded that the claim regarding the timing of Imrans' image was misleading. Indeed, no image or video of the PTI founder has been broadcast in the media since his arrest in August 2023 following his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

The photo comes from Adiala prison but it does not date from February 6 as corroborated by lawyer Niazi who dates it four to five weeks ago, the platform added.

It should be noted that on January 30, another image of Imran, showing him sporting a beard, was circulated on X. But it was also faked. The actual photo was from August 2023 and did not show him with a beard.

This fact check was published in partnership with iVerify Pakistan, a project of CEJ and UNDP.

