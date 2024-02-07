



SANLIURFA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) “is second to none” in its commitment to serving the nation. Erdoan's remarks came during an event in the southeastern province of Anlurfa, where he unveiled the AKP's candidates for the city's mayoralty for the upcoming local elections. “At no level does anyone surpass us in providing services,” Erdoan proclaimed. “With the results we achieve in Anlurfa and all our cities, we will continue to provide our nation with the services it deserves.” The president also attributed the protests to the opposition's alleged collusion with “nefarious elements.” He cited various incidents, including the 2013 Gezi protests and FET activities, as “orchestrated attempts to thwart Trkiye's progress toward its 2023 goals.” Erdoan has accused various terrorist organizations of playing a role in these projects, particularly in attempts to destabilize the economy. He then directed his criticism at the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP). “We broke all those matches by standing with our nation,” he said. “While our nation passed these tests with honor, the opposition failed.” Erdoan specifically linked the recent attack on the Alayan Courthouse in Istanbul, carried out by members of the DHKP-C, to the CHP. “The biggest patrons of those who carried out the recent attack on the Alayan court in Istanbul were the leaders of the CHP,” he said. A man and a woman attacked a security checkpoint at the Calayan courthouse in Istanbul, then were killed in an exchange of gunfire. The attackers were identified as members of the DHKP-C, a far-left group considered a terrorist organization in Trkiye, United States. States and the European Union. One civilian died from injuries sustained during the incident. Erdoan also accused the CHP of “aligning with the political expansion of the terrorist organization,” referring to the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party). Its precursor, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), is currently at risk of being shut down due to alleged links to the PKK. “The CHP, which has lost its direction, has become the plaything of those who have designs on Trkiye. The real fault lies with the CHP leadership,” the president said. “The biggest gain of the ‘Century of Trkiye’ will be getting rid of this vicious opposition mentality.”

