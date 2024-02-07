Bill that could ban Trump from voting in Hawaii passes first test





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – A proposal that would allow Donald Trump to be disqualified from voting in Hawaii for inciting an insurrection survived a close vote in a state Senate committee Tuesday.

While other states have attempted to block Trump due to his role in sparking the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Hawaiian law does not provide for this.

The measure, Senate Bill 2392, would establish a process through the chief elections officer.

The bill received more than 300 negative testimonies and only about twenty favorable testimonies. The small conference room was dominated by Trump supporters, who often praised each other's testimonies.

Among the first to testify was Jamie Detwiler, who identified herself as the president of the Hawaii Federation of Republican Women.

It’s tyrannical to say the least, she said.

He was not convicted or charged with insurrection (cheers). There is no evidence of an insurrection, so don't waste our time with this poorly written piece of legislation.

Rhoads then attempted to engage with Detw

The bill was supported by Democratic Party and Open Government groups. Nikos Leverenz thanked Rhoads for what he called his courage in proposing the bill, receiving boos from the largely pro-Trump audience.

It seems a lot of people are OK with stochastic terrorism, as we saw on January 6, he said.

The Judiciary Committee amended the bill to make the insurrection recall process similar to the election challenge and election eligibility procedures in Hawaii.

The committee voted 3-2 to send the bill to the full Senate. State Sen. Mike Gabbard, whose daughter ran for president as a Democrat, and Republican Brenton Awa opposed the bill.

