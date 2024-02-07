Boris Johnson was elected in 2019 to “make sure Brexit gets done”. Why are we still waiting for profits?





Brexit – it was a huge scam, wasn’t it?

The Conservatives won a landslide victory in December 2019 under the slogan “Get Brexit Done” –and we're still waiting for that to happen.

Instead of the massive boost to the economy we were promised, accompanied by a bonfire of bureaucratic red tape, UK importers and exporters have been inundated with such a mountain of new paperwork to fill out, simply to get goods across the Channel, which at the time – the new government had to “stagger” its implementation and some of themalways hasn't started to affect us.

And Brexit has jeopardized the entire Northern Ireland peace process by placing a trade border with the province in the middle of the Irish Sea – an imaginary barrier that will remain there even after the latest attempt to forge a agreement on this subject between the disparate political organizations which have a stake in the matter.

Brexit was the first topic discussed on this site after the general election and I was rightly bashing it:

The Conservatives, not just under Boris Johnson, but from Theresa May's nightmarish leadership to David Cameron's horror show, have used their media puppets to push the debate over our future relationship with the European Union to a divisive impasse. , pitting family against family, old against young, cosmopolitan against parochial. And they succeeded, I think in part because they had dragged out the process for so long that people were tired of it all. Labour's promise to have a decisive answer within six months was unpalatable compared to Johnson's lie that everything would be sorted by the end of January. People want it to be overNOW.

And I made a prediction that turned out to be completely correct, right? See:

Well, I have news for these people: that won't be the case. Johnson may be promising avotein Parliament on its Withdrawal Bill on Friday, which will allow the UK to leave the EU on January 31, but of course that is not the end of the saga. Decoupling the country will take many years.

How right I was!

But the deal MPs will vote on will plunge us into a transition period, with the UK set to leave the EU by December 31, 2020 and a senior EU official says that won't happen. In aleaked recordingMichel Barnier said it would be unrealistic to expect a global trade negotiation to be completed within 11 months, meaning that in effect we risk leaving the EU without a deal.

How true it ishe was!

This will allow Johnson to sell our remaining domestic assets. And the nearly 14 million people who voted Conservative on December 12? They will be remembered as the jackasses who made this possible.

Well, they're not all gone – yet.

But conservatives will keep trying. And we know what privatization brings: corruption, greed and profiteering, a sharp decline in the quality of service and increasing pressure on public funds to finance it all.

You can expect this under a returning Conservative government under Rishi Sunak.Or a new Labor government led by Keir Starmer and his red-tie Tories.

That's why this site is campaigning for voters to do something different in this year's general election:and really engage your brain.

I've said it before and I'll probably say it many times:

You just can't vote tribally – for the party you think represents you (none of them do; their only goal is to enrich their MPs and nothing else) – in the next general election.

Instead – and I can't stress this enough – if you want your vote to mean anything, you need to actually find out what the candidates in your district plan to do, if they are lucky enough to be elected. .

This is what party manifestos are for. Independent candidates also have policy documents and they will all be online for you to find and read.

You must find and read these policy documents, then make an unbiased choice based on what you have read.

Which candidate offers the most policies that meet your needs? And, by that, I mean: who will improve your own life the most?

Don't think about how others will vote, whether in your constituency or in the other 649 constituencies in the UK. This doesn't concern you.

It's not your job to worry about which party will get enough votes to actually implement their policies. This will lead you down the usual path of voting for a government that will do nothing at all for the good of the country, like the one we have had since 2010.

BE SELFISH. Oddly enough, this may be the only way to get the kind of government we all need. It might even help us get out of the Brexit hole that Johnson, Cameron and all the other Tory fools have thrown us into.

