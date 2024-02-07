Despite Trump's absence from Nevada's Republican primary, Haley finishes second to “none of these candidates”





The main winner in Tuesday's Republican presidential primary in Nevada was not former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the only major candidate still in the running. Instead, Nevada voters staged a protest at the polls and gave the most votes to “None of the above,” a voting option required by state law.

CBS News projected the “none of the above” category as the winner, with Haley finishing with the second-highest number of votes. With 61% of precincts reporting, “None of these candidates” had received about 61% of the vote, with Haley trailing significantly behind with 32%.

Former President Donald Trump was not on the ballot. Gov. Joe Lombardo, Nevada's Republican chief executive, has supported Trump and publicly indicated his intention to vote for “neither candidate.” A significant number of Trump supporters appear to have followed the governor's lead.

Early results showed that “none of these candidates” were ahead in the seven counties Trump carried in his 2016 Nevada caucus victory.

Besides Haley, the seven-person GOP primary field included former candidates Mike Pence and Tim Scott, who both dropped out of the race after the primary ballot was locked, as well as four relatively unknown candidates.

The victory of “none of these candidates” has no official impact on the race for the GOP presidential nomination, since the primary was non-binding and had no delegates at stake. The Nevada Republican Party chose to held a presidential caucus on Thursday to reward delegates and essentially disavowed the primary.

Republican voters who voted in Tuesday's primary are also allowed to participate in Thursday's binding caucuses, but the state party barred candidates who were on the primary ballot from also participating in the caucuses, forcing the candidates to choose one event over another. Haley chose to participate in the primaries, while Trump chose to participate in the caucuses, where he faces only one candidate and is expected to win most or all of the delegates at stake.

“None of these candidates” has appeared as an option in Nevada statewide elections since 1975. The ballot option cannot be elected to office; the winner would be the candidate with the greatest number of votes. For example, in the 2014 Democratic primary for governor, “none of these candidates” were the first to gain votes with 30% of the vote, but former state official Bob Goodman , who placed second with 25% of the votes, nevertheless won. nomination and advanced to the general election.

“None of these candidates” also placed second in the 1980 Republican and Democratic presidential primaries. Ronald Reagan won a landslide victory with 83% of the vote, but “None of these candidates” came far behind with approximately 10% of the votes. vote, just ahead of George HW Bush. In the Democratic race, incumbent President Jimmy Carter won the election with about 38% of the vote, followed by “None of the Above” with about 34% and Ted Kennedy in third with about 29% of the vote.

More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nevada-gop-primary-nikki-haley-finishes-behind-none-of-these-candidates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos