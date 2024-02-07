PSU stocks now giving good returns: PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while replying to the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, said that shares of public sector undertakings (PSUs) were now giving good returns. He further mentioned that people's confidence is improving in PSU stocks. PSU revenue Comparing the net worth of PSU shares in 2014, he said the value increased to Rs 17 lakh crore. In 2014, there were 234 PSUs and today after 10 years we have 254 PSUs, their profits have increased to Rs 2.5 lakh crore, he added. Also Read: LIC Surpasses SBI To Become Most Valuable PSU With Market Cap Of 5.8 Lakh Crore He also took a dig at the Congress claiming that the party had destroyed Hindustan Aeronautics and Air India. He further added that BSNL is now moving towards Made in India 4G and 5G, while HAL is posting record revenue generation. “I was born in an independent India and my dreams are independent. Congress said we sold PSUs and destroyed them. I want to ask them who destroyed BSNL and MTNL? Remember the state of Hindustan Aeronautics under Congress. They destroyed HAL and Air India. Congress The party and UPA cannot run away from their failure. Today the BSNL that you destroyed there is moving towards Made in India 4G and 5G. HAL posts record revenue generation and has become Asia's largest helicopter manufacturing plant. We have turned things around. “Today, LIC shares are breaking records,” said the Prime Minister Modi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.editorji.com/business-news/psu-shares-are-giving-good-returns-now-pm-narendra-modi-1707312077342 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos