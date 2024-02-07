Trump jokes: Haley will soon declare victory! after Nevada's primary defeat: live





Trump says America is pathetic

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox. Receive our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump gleefully ridiculed his rival for the Republican Party presidential nomination, Nikki Haley, after she suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Nevada primary on Tuesday.

Bad evening for Nikki Haley. Losing by almost 30 points in Nevada to neither of these candidates. Look, we will soon claim victory! he rejoiced in Truth Social.

The loss cost Ms. Haley no delegates (Mr. Trump is likely to muster all 26 of them on Thursday in the competing Republican caucus in the Silver States), but weakens her claim to be able to mount a serious challenge to the frontrunner .

However, Mr. Trump was not laughing on Tuesday when a federal appeals court ruled that he does not have immunity from prosecution for crimes committed while in office, a major blow to his efforts to escape to criminal charges brought by Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith. his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Republican lawyers are expected to quickly appeal, launching another huge constitutional test for Mr. Trump's campaign before the nation's highest court.

Reacting angrily to the news, the former president called the court's decision destructive to the nation.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1707322562Trump will not appear at tomorrow's Supreme Court hearing

Instead, Mr. Trump will stay at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, before heading to Nevada for Thursday's Republican caucus.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 7, 2024 4:16 p.m.

1707321497Haley blames Trump for GOP chaos

Nikki Haley lays the current chaos within the Republican Party squarely at the feet of Donald Trump, saying the party's insistence on doing the same thing over and over is the definition of insanity.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 7, 2024 3:58 p.m.

1707320744Judge Engoron wants answers about Weisselberg's alleged lies in Trump fraud trial

…and he wants them today at 5 p.m.

In a message to attorneys Monday, New York County Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron said he wants to know whether former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is now changing his tune and admitting lying under oath during the fraud trial.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 7, 2024 3:45 p.m.

1707318944Trump tells supporters to give Bud Light a second chance'

In a message posted Tuesday on his social network Truth Social, Mr. Trump described the company as a great American brand that deserves a second chance.

He further claimed that he was compiling a list of woke companies and that Anheuser-Busch, which donated nearly $1.8 million to Republicans in the 2022 elections, would not. was not part.

Io Dodds reports on Trump's new stance on the company:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 7, 2024 3:15 p.m.

1707318044Trump adviser mocks Haley after Nevada primary

Trump adviser Dan Scavino mocked Nikki Haley, echoing his boss, with a meme showing her giving herself the top spot despite placing second behind None of the Above in Tuesday's Nevada primary.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 7, 2024 3:00 p.m.

1707317149 Former Trump lawyer says Trump citizen label will bother him

Former Republican lawyer Tim Parlatore told CNN's Kaitlan Collins last night that using the phrase in yesterday's immunity ruling risks getting under the skin of his former clients, a man who doesn't knows all too well the power of a nickname.

This is already working against him.

Joe SommerladFebruary 7, 2024 2:45 p.m.

1707315300Voice: McConnell surrenders to Maga and leaves his allies behind

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell all but acknowledged Tuesday that the security bill, which included border security provisions and immigration restrictions in exchange for money for Ukraine, does not would not be adopted by the Senate.

As we like to say at The Independents Inside Washington, what McConnell doesn't say matters as much as what he does. And after giving Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford a few condescending pats on the head for being the sacrificial lamb in these negotiations, he said: The speaker made it clear to us that this will not become a law.

But that ignores the fact that even before most senators had a chance to consider the text of the bill, Republicans immediately began opposing it. Indeed, Republican senators oppose it so strongly that Lankford, the very person who negotiated the bill, said he knew whether he would vote to end debate on the bill this week.

Eric GarciaFebruary 7, 2024 2:15 p.m.

1707313549Republican bill for autonomous military aid to Israel fails to reach absolute majority

On a very bad night for House Speaker Mike Johnson, the Republican bill providing $17.6 billion in aid to Israel also fell in the lower house of Congress after failing to secure a majority overwhelming.

The Republican bill was largely rejected Tuesday by Democrats, who instead wanted to vote on a broader measure that would also provide aid to Ukraine, international humanitarian funding and new money for border security.

The vote was 250 to 180, mostly along party lines, but fell short of the two-thirds majority required for passage.

Fourteen Republicans opposed the bill while 46 Democrats supported it.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar has the story.

Joe SommerladFebruary 7, 2024 1:45 p.m.

1707311749House Republicans fail to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

House Republicans determined to make the U.S.-Mexico border a central campaign platform for Donald Trump have failed in their effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Four Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against impeachment, with the final total being 216-214.

The last time a cabinet official was removed was in 1876, 148 years ago.

Mayorkas has been accused of failing to enforce existing laws governing immigration in the United States and obstructing a House Republican investigation into Department of Homeland Security policies.

With Democrats controlling the Senate, any conviction of Mayorkas was always unlikely.

No one enjoyed the prank more than Jamie Raskin, who delivered this particularly brutal attack:

Andrew Feinberg, Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander have this one.

Joe SommerladFebruary 7, 2024 1:15 p.m.

1707309949Biden wins Nevada primary while remaining focused on Trump for 2020 rematch

President Joe Biden scored an easy victory in Nevada's Democratic primary Tuesday against his only high-profile rival in the state, eccentric self-help author Marianne Williamson.

Congressman Dean Phillips, another Democrat running for the party nomination, did not participate in the state.

President Biden is all but assured of winning the nomination race, having now won Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

John Bowden has this report.

Joe SommerladFebruary 7, 2024 12:45

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-2024-immunity-court-today-b2491994.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos