Turkish drone maker Bayraktar builds factory in Ukraine





ANKARA Baykar, the manufacturer of Bayraktar drones, has started construction work on its factory in Ukraine, according to CEO Haluk Bayraktar. “Our factory is under construction. We need about 12 months to complete the construction, then we will move on to internal machinery, equipment and organizational structure,” Bayraktar told Reuters on Tuesday in Riyadh, where he attended the World Defense Exhibition in Riyadh. Riyadh. Bayraktar brushed aside a question about security concerns arising from Russia's war against Ukraine which is nearing its two-year mark, saying work was moving forward in full force and nothing could stop the process, according to the report. In 2019, Baykar and a Ukrainian state defense company signed an agreement for the joint production of Baykar drones, but the Russian invasion hampered the process. In August, Ukrainian aircraft engine maker Motor Sich, a company working with Baykar, was attacked by Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the company's facilities in Zaporizhzhya were struck by Russian forces. Motor Sich and Ivchenko-Progress, another Ukrainian company, supply motors to Baykar drones under a deal reached in 2021, Baykars' website says. Baykar, which belongs to the family of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's youngest son-in-law Selcuk Bayraktar, has been supplying Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine since 2018. Drones have proven particularly useful in the country's defense against Russia, with Zelensky granting a state order to members of the Bayraktar family. Speaking to Reuters, Haluk Bayraktar said it was unclear whether the factory would manufacture the TB2s identified with the Baykar brand or its newer version, the TB3s. In addition to Ukraine, Baykar drones have been exported to 33 countries.

