



Jane Fitzgerald, senior archivist at the National Archives, examines the documents.

Christina Shaman/NPR

The cursive strokes of the iron gall ink on the parchment took me on a roller coaster ride through American history, swoop, swish and loop.

As I read on the stretched animal skin, I blinked twice to recalibrate my brain, which is used for clean, crisp digital fonts, not the wispy writing that was a few feet ahead Me. So I took my time examining the original 14th Amendment, wondering how these century-old words might shape the next presidential election.

“Section 3. No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or an elector of the President and Vice-President, or hold any civil or military office, in the United States or in any State, who…”

Section 3 of the original 14th Amendment.

In its 157 years of existence, this Civil War-era revision of the U.S. Constitution has not received the same attention as its older cousins: the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.

He didn't even make an appearance in the Nicolas Cage National Treasure adventure that I checked out.

But now he takes center stage. On Thursday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether Section 3 of the 14th Amendment excludes former President Donald Trump from the Colorado ballot, the outcome of which could upend the 2024 presidential election.

Find the story

Finding the 14th Amendment was easier said than done. My research began in January at the rotunda of the National Archives in Washington, DC.

I checked every thick display case, no documents. But it was close.

The 14th Amendment was once on display just under the rotunda in an exhibit called “Records of Rights.” The public was able to view the document for three months before it was removed from the exhibition in 2013.

So where is the 14th Amendment now?

The National Archives viewing room.

Christina Shaman/NPR

Original documents are sensitive to light and humidity.

Christina Shaman/NPR

One side of the National Archives is dedicated to the public, while the other side, which faces Pennsylvania Avenue, is dedicated to research and preservation. The 14th Amendment currently concerns research.

This section is called the “preservation room” in National Treasure. And it's supposed to be less secure than the rest of the building. Wrong on both points that I checked.

But it's where employees care for, preserve and maintain America's most valuable records. And that’s why the National Archives was one of the first buildings in Washington, DC, to be equipped with air conditioning.

After going through an airport security check, I finally arrived at the observation room.

Preserving history

I didn't expect so much red leather like a nice old Cadillac interior.

I was chaperoned by Morgan Browning, senior curator at the National Archives, who guided me to a large, bright red leather-bound book that contained the 14th Amendment.

And after a few flips through the book, it took a while because they misplaced the bookmark. Browning finally found it.

“The pages are made of parchment, derived from animal skin,” Browning told me. “Once it's waxed and all the blood vessels, everything is removed, it's stretched over a frame.”

Browning explained how Capitol workers at the time were trained in calligraphy to write new laws and amendments in gallo-iron ink.

Morgan Browning was my guide through history.

Christina Shaman/NPR

“It was the predominant ink of that era, dating back to ancient times and it was used even into the 20th century,” he said. “It is a mixture of various components: tannic acid, ferrous sulfate, water then gum arabic, derived from the sap of a tree.”

Overall, it's an extremely durable substance, but Browning said it's particularly sensitive to light and moisture.

Even as he explained this, I noticed the edges of the 14th Amendment ripple a bit, reacting to its new environment full of windows and breathing people. It's normally kept in an archive box and a shade-filled room, but it was brought out for this occasion.

Browning also saw the ripples in the parchment and we said goodbye to this historic document that will soon be taken up by the Supreme Court.

“This is all pretty exciting,” Browning said, putting the document away.

