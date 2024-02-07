Constantly harassed: Imran Khan's party fights state pressure in Pakistan elections | Pakistan





For months, police have prevented Arsalan Hafeez from entering the Pakistani constituency where he will contest elections this week.

Since running as a candidate for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the political party led by now-incarcerated former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Hafeez says the state apparatus has done everything to prevent him from contesting his mandate. Narowal district in the state of Punjab.

He claims that strict police controls repeatedly blocked his entry and all attempts to campaign and organize rallies. Even attempts to speak to his potential voters were obstructed by agents, he said. He also accuses the police of trying to intimidate him and his family to prevent him from running for office.

We have been constantly harassed by the police, many of my staff have been arrested for trying to campaign, and I cannot even go to my constituency, Hafeez said. They also registered many false charges against me. They are chasing me like a criminal when all I am trying to do is freely conduct an election.

Hafeez's case is far from unique. Since violent protests erupted last May, PTI leaders and workers say they have been subjected to unprecedented repression, including intimidation and arrests aimed at destroying the party and preventing them from participating in elections. long-delayed events in Pakistan, scheduled to take place on February 8. On Thursday, 14 PTI candidates will escape from jail.

Khan, who has languished behind bars since his arrest in August, was suddenly sentenced last week in three separate cases: on Tuesday, to 10 years in prison for allegedly disclosing a state secret, to 14 years in a corruption case Wednesday and weekend. sentenced to seven years in prison after his marriage was deemed illegal.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The wave of harsh condemnations was seen as a clear message that the PTI would not be allowed to return to power this week. This is grotesque, said Salman Akram Raja, a senior PTI leader running for office. Candidates and citizens feared for their privacy, for their dignity, for their homes, for their freedom if they openly demonstrated and supported the PTI.

Many PTI members and voters on the streets have expressed concern that the elections could be rigged to return to power the favored candidate of Pakistan's powerful military, three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. A Crisis Group report on the elections said this week that the crackdown on the PTI could have dire consequences for the party's electoral prospects and warned of tarnished elections that could lack credibility.

Murtaza Solangi, information minister of Pakistan's caretaker government, responded to the allegations, calling them absurd, baseless and vehemently denied, and said most of those arrested had been involved in violent attacks against military and civilian installations.

Our constitution guarantees freedom of expression so they can make any accusation against the state, Solangi said. No civilized country tolerates violent attacks against the state.

In a statement on the eve of the elections, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said it was fully committed to fostering an inclusive democratic process.

The sustained assault on Khan and the PTI appears to be led by the country's powerful military, which has a long history of interference in Pakistani politics. It was the military's support that brought Khan to power in 2018, but after the relationship broke down, he helped orchestrate his removal from office in 2022.

Subsequently, Khan publicly turned against the military generals who had been his former allies, accusing them of controlling politics, of having a personal grudge against him, and of attempting to assassinate him. Khan's damning rhetoric against the military has fueled unprecedented public anger in the streets against the military, long seen as the kingmaker in Pakistani politics and the main obstacle to the country's tentative progress toward democracy.

Police arrest supporters of Imran Khan as they protest outside the Sindh High Court in Karachi on January 30. Five PTI workers were arrested. Photograph: Rehan Khan/EPA

The state responded by arresting Khan, filing hundreds of cases against him and barring him from running in elections, and waging a sustained campaign of harassment against thousands of PTI workers and supporters.

Dozens of senior PTI leaders have claimed they were pressured, even tortured, to leave the party, while many others who remained in the party remained in prison. PTI candidates who managed to run claim they were prevented from holding rallies and their posters were systematically torn down.

The electoral commission also ruled that the party was not allowed to use its widely recognized symbol, the cricket bat, a devastating blow in a country with a high illiteracy rate, where the party symbol is the means used to identify most candidates. Without a unified symbol, many PTI candidates, including Hafeez, were also forced by the Election Commission to officially run as independents.

While in power, Khan's mismanagement of the economy and crackdown on his political opponents drew heavy criticism and caused him to lose much credibility. Since he was removed from office, his populist rhetoric appears to have strongly polarized the electorate, while the repression he has suffered has only increased his popularity.

In the streets of Lahore and Islamabad, a mood of distrust reigned among voters, and anti-military sentiments ran high, with many believing that the outcome of the election had already been decided by the generals.

Riaz Hussain, an interior designer in Lahore, was jailed for eight months after being arrested by police and wrongly accused of taking part in violent PTI protests, but said he would still vote for the party of Khan.

I will vote for Imran Khan and everyone I know too, he said. He is the most honest and trustworthy leader of Pakistan. But we face a brazen crackdown ahead of the general election. Personally, I know that many innocent people are still behind bars. If we say we will vote for Khan, we will be arrested immediately.

Shahzad Ali had a poster of Sharif outside his cafe to appease the authorities, but actually said he would vote for the PTI. Me and all my friends will vote for Khan. But Nawaz Sharif will win because the military wants him to win and he has the support of the police, the army and the entire government. It is the military who decides the outcome, he said.

An election campaign poster from former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party is displayed at a market in Lahore on February 5. Photograph: KM Chaudary/AP

With conventional campaigns largely hampered, the PTI has instead turned to innovative campaign methods using social media platforms including YouTube, X, Facebook and TikTok, an increasingly strategic way of reaching Pakistani voters, of which 67% are between 18 and 18 years old. 45.

This includes creating three AI-generated video speeches to make it appear as if Khan was speaking to voters even while he was in prison.

The first speech was broadcast during one of PTI's online rallies, which was broadcast live across all their social media channels to an audience of over 6 million people, during which Khan spoke out against the crackdown on PTI and told the public that history will remember your sacrifices. . Although the internet was cut in Pakistan during the online event, PTI estimates that more than 20 million people have now watched the speech.

It was so successful that two more speeches by Khan AI were generated, based on stenographic notes given to his lawyers: one discussing the war in Gaza at an international conference, and another, created just days ahead of the elections, in which Khan urged people to come out and vote in large numbers.

With physical gatherings largely impossible, the party is organizing weekly virtual jalsas. [rallies] on social media, including two TikTok gatherings that attracted more than 16 million likes. A tool has also been created on Facebook where voters can message Khan directly to ask questions about their local PTI candidate and receive a personalized response.

PTI social media manager Jibran Ilyas said that although the state had tried to stop many of these online campaigning methods, these days it could not stop the flow of information.

The crackdown on our party has only forced us to innovate even more, and I can see from our data how many people in Pakistan are looking for information about their PTI candidates, Ilyas said. We are trying our best to achieve the highest voter turnout in the history of Pakistan and I am optimistic that this will bring us back to power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/07/harassed-constantly-imran-khans-party-fights-state-pressure-in-pakistan-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos