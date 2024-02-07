Joko Widodo visits Pane Tebingtinggi Regional Hospital – North Sumatra





The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir H Joko Widodo, will renovate and add hospital rooms, reporters responded after visiting the Tebingtinggi Regional Hospital. (Analisadaily/Chaidir Chandra) Analisadaily.com, Tebingtinggi – President Joko Widodo has promised to completely overhaul the Dr. H Tebingtinggi City Pane Collection system, as well as increasing the number of inpatient rooms. “Indeed, in this hospital there are also many patients seeking treatment. So the capacity of the rooms must be increased,” said Jokowi, during a working visit and direct inspection of the services and of the conditions of the RSUD dr. H Tebingtinggi City Pane Group, Wednesday (7/2). President Jokowi's working visit to Tebingtinggi Town also came against the backdrop of the inauguration of the Tebingtinggi Toll at Limapuluh Toll, Batubara Regency. According to Jokowi, the results of today's visit are similar to working visits to other regions. The aim is to directly verify health services, hospital facilities, hospital conditions, patient registration services and BPJS Health services. “Earlier, I asked the governor and the mayor if there was land that could be built for additional hospital rooms. It turns out there is, and later we will build it with the central government. The old building will also be completely renovated. We chose Tebingtinggi town because it is close to the road “We have just inaugurated the toll road,” Jokowi said. Regarding this, he asked the Regional Government to make a proposal to increase the capacity and facilities of the hospital. The Acting Governor of North Sumatra, Hassanudin, appreciated the President's visit to one of the hospitals in North Sumatra. According to him, during this visit, President Ri was able to visit the hospital facilities in North Sumatra. It is hoped that the hospital facilities and services can improve. “The President saw one of the hospital facilities. After this visit, we hope that the health facilities that the President saw will be improved,” added Hassanudin.(CHA/CSP)

