Rishi Sunak ignores calls to apologize for 'gross' 1,000 Rwanda bet





Rishi Sunak has ignored calls to apologize in the House of Commons for his crude $1,000 bet on the success of the Rwandan government's asylum program. The Prime Minister shook hands with TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan when he was offered a charity bet that ministers would not be able to send asylum seekers to Rwanda before the election. SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn told Prime Minister's Questions: The public are used to Conservatives betting on other people's lives. Boris Johnson did it with public health during the pandemic. Her immediate successor (Liz Truss), she did it with the household finances. So, not to be outdone, the Prime Minister accepted a crude gamble on the lives of asylum seekers on Monday this week. In doing so, he demeaned them as individuals and degraded the position he currently holds. So can I ask him, will he apologize? Mr Sunak replied: We can have a disagreement in principle on this point. I believe and we believe that if someone comes to this country illegally, they should not be able to stay there, they should be deported, and that is why we committed to our project in Rwanda. Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week, Tom, Robert and Anushka delve into the most important issues dominating the political agenda. Mr Flynn replied: As always, the Prime Minister is doing himself a disservice because the bet he was referring to was worth 1,000, and this happened just hours before the Prime Minister ended the aid at cost of living worth only 900. His rationale was that the cost of living crisis was easing. Can I ask him which he thinks makes him seem more out of touch with the public: gambling $1,000 or believing the cost-of-living crisis is getting better? Mr Sunak replied: He is talking about the cost of living. Perhaps he could explain to the Scottish people why, while the British Conservative government is cutting taxes, the Scottish government is increasing them? Rishi Sunak faced criticism from several quarters following his appearance at PMQs on Wednesday, where he also made a joke about transgender women while the mother of Brianna Ghey, murdered teenager watched from the Commons gallery. A visibly shocked Sir Keir condemned Mr Sunak's remark, while opposition backbenchers shouted: “Shame.” Mr Sunak attempted to mock the Labor leader's stance on the 'definition of a woman'. Downing Street defended the Prime Minister's comments, despite multiple calls for him to apologize. Do you want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know

