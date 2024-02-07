Petition to disqualify Donald Trump reaches 480,000 signatures





A petition calling for former President Donald Trump to be disqualified from office under the Insurrection Clause of the U.S. Constitution has garnered more than 480,000 signatures.

The petition was launched by MoveOn, a progressive public policy advocacy group, in December 2022. It calls on election officials to remove Trump from state ballots for the 2024 elections under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment , which prohibits those who “engaged in the insurrection.” to exercise its functions.

It gained traction last summer after Trump was indicted for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump has pleaded not guilty of all charges.

The petition had about 200,000 signatures six months ago, but it had at least 480,110 signatures as of Tuesday.

MoveOn members hold signs reading “Disqualify Trump” during a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on February 1, 2024, in Washington, DC. A petition calling for Donald Trump's disqualification from office… MoveOn members hold signs reading “Disqualify Trump” during a rally in front of the United States Supreme Court on February 1, 2024, in Washington, DC . A petition calling for Donald Trump to be disqualified from office under the Constitution's insurrection clause has garnered more than 480,000 signatures. More by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn

“The 14th Amendment to the Constitution provides for the disqualification of any person who has ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion against’ the United States,” the petition states. “This includes Donald Trump. As a result, he does not qualify to become president again.”

Trump is the favorite and overwhelming favorite to win the Republican presidential nomination this year.

The petition adds that election officials in each state “must respect the Constitution and keep Trump off their ballots.” And Congress can help clarify that by passing legislation barring Trump from holding office under the Fourteenth Amendment.”

“As MoveOn has said many times before, Donald Trump is a danger to our freedoms and our democracy,” Joel Payne, communications director for MoveOn Political Action, told Newsweek in a statement.

The Colorado Supreme Court's decision to remove Trump from the state's Republican primary ballot under the 14th Amendment “proves that there are consequences for betraying our country,” Payne said.

“MoveOn and its members have been at the forefront of calling for Trump's disqualification for inciting insurrection, and we will continue to hold Trump and the MAGA extremists who remain in the halls of Congress accountable for harming our democracy and our fundamental freedoms.”

Newsweek reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment via email.

It comes as Trump rapidly inches closer to the Republican presidential nomination after winning blowout victories in Iowa and New Hampshire and with large leads in polls in upcoming states.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in Trump's challenge to the Colorado ruling.

Colorado's highest court has determined that Trump incited the January 6, 2021 riot and, therefore, should not appear on the ballot for the state's March 5 primary. Trump's lawyers have argued that Trump did not engage in the insurrection and that the presidency is also not covered by the amendment.

The nation's highest court has never ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Some legal experts say the clause, adopted after the Civil War, applies to Trump, but others say judges might not approve the Colorado ruling because it “seems undemocratic.”

If the Supreme Court upholds Colorado's ruling, it would allow Colorado, Maine and other states to keep Trump off the ballot and jeopardize his bid to win back the White House in 2024.

Maine's Democratic Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, ruled in December that Trump did not qualify to vote, making her the first election official to bar him from voting under the 14th Amendment. However, a judge put the decision on hold pending the Supreme Court's decision on the Colorado case.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/disqualify-donald-trump-petition-480000-signatures-1867357 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos