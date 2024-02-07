Connect with us

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's speech during the interim budget session in Parliament, Modi on Wednesday said the government's policies were aimed at ensuring basic facilities for all and raising the standard of living.

In the coming days, our focus will go beyond ease of living and aim to improve the quality of life,” the Prime Minister said, stressing that the government will focus on providing opportunities to the neo-class average coming out of poverty. We will give more strength to the Modi Kavach of social justice,” he said.

Highlighting the government's support for this demographic, Modi said the government's free ration scheme, Ayushman scheme, 80 per cent discounts on medicines, Prime Minister Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers, homes for poor, piped water connections and construction of new toilets will continue at a rapid pace.

Modi 3.0 will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the foundations of Viksit Bharat," Modi said, referring to a possible third term of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The general elections are expected to be held in April-May.

The Modi administration aims to make India a developed nation, or Viksit Bharat, by 2047.

On government policies aimed at the welfare of the poor, Modi also highlighted cleanliness drives aimed at improving health, Ujjwala gas scheme, free ration and Ayushman Yojna. He also said that over the last 10 years, scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students have been increased, thereby making it easier to attend school and reducing dropout rates.

Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is not just a slogan, it is Modi’s guarantee,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that public sector undertakings were performing much better than before, highlighting the achievements of state-owned telecom company BSNL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

The number of PSUs in the country increased to 254 from 234 in 2014, and most of them are offering record returns to investors, he said.

Modi said India's PSU index had grown two-fold in the previous year. Over the last 10 years, the net profit of PSUs has increased from 1.25 lakh crore in FY 2004 to 2.50 lakh crore in FY14, adding that their net worth increased from 9.5 lakh to 17 lakh.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his mantra of state development for country development, assuring that the Union government would support the development of all states. Stressing the importance of healthy competition for development among states, the Prime Minister called for competitive cooperative federalism.

Modi also said that progress in India's medical infrastructure would continue over the next five years and medical treatments would become more affordable.

Every house will have running water, electricity bills will become zero for millions of homes thanks to solar energy, cooking gas will be provided across the country, the number of startups will increase and patent filing will skyrocket. new records, added the Prime Minister. .

He also said that semiconductors and electronics made in India would dominate the world and the country would strive to reduce its energy dependence on other countries. He also mentioned the government's push for a blend of green hydrogen and ethanol-based fuel.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the progress made in the areas of digital India and fintech, and said that the next 5 years would present a positive future for India's digital economy.

Digital services will take India forward,” Modi said, adding, “I am confident that our scientists will take us to new heights in the field of space technology.”

Published: Feb 07, 2024, 8:08 PM IST

