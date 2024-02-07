Biden accuses Trump of helping torpedo border bill





President Biden on Tuesday accused former President Trump of torpedoing a bipartisan border security bill for political reasons.

Everything indicates that this bill will not even be presented to the Senate. For what? A simple reason: Donald Trump. Because Donald Trump thinks it's bad for him politically, Biden said in a speech from the White House.

He would rather use this problem as a weapon than solve it, Biden added, accusing Trump of trying to intimidate Republican lawmakers into opposing the bill.

Senate Republicans are poised to block a procedural motion to begin debate on legislation unveiled Sunday that provides $20 billion for border security. It would give the federal government temporary authority to expel migrants when the average number of daily crossings exceeds a set threshold, halt captures and releases, raise standards for vetting asylum applications and seek to process requests more quickly, among other provisions.

The bill also includes $60 billion in funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia, $14.1 billion for Israel in its fight against Hamas and aid to Indo-Pacific allies, reflecting a proposal made by the White House to Congress late last year, shortly after it began. of the Israel-Hamas war.

The border security proposal was immediately rejected by Republicans in both chambers, with House conservatives declaring it dead on arrival and indicating they would not support the legislation, despite it being written in part by a member of their own party.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has initiated work on an Israel-only aid bill, which Biden has threatened to veto. Biden did not say Tuesday that he would support measures that fund only Ukraine or Israel, saying it was imperative to pass the aid package as a whole.

Trump warned Republicans against voting in favor of the legislation, saying it would be a death wish for the party and would be politically unfavorable to the Republican Party in an election year. The former president criticized Senator James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) for working on the bill, although Trump supported Lankford in his 2022 re-election bid.

Democrats have argued for weeks that congressional Republicans reject any compromise on the border because it could be a political victory for Biden in an election year. Trump has repeatedly hammered Biden on the flow of migrants at the southern border, and polls have shown voters trust Trump more on immigration and the border.

Every day between now and November, the American people will know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends,” Biden said.

Biden noted Tuesday that the bill has the support of the National Border Patrol Council, the border patrol union that supported Trump in 2020, as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Ultimately, this bipartisan bill is a victory for America because it makes important fixes to our immigration system, Biden said.

Updated at 1:54 p.m. ET

