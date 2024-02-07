The “DAVA” party courts voters of Turkish origin DW 02/07/2024

Politics
The recently founded “Democratic Alliance for Diversity and Awareness” (DAVA) in Germany is currently a voters' association, but it intends to run as a party in the European elections on June 9. This announcement in January sparked a heated debate in Germany, with some political observers accusing the new party of being nothing more than a mouthpiece for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Four candidates have been presented and they all have links to Turkey's ruling party: lawyer Fatih Zingal, 45, is the leading candidate. He was born in Germany to Turkish immigrant parents and was a member of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) for ten years, until 2011. He served as spokesperson for the Union of European Democrats (UID) , which German authorities describe as a lobbying organization for Turkey's ruling AKP party. Before the elections in Turkey, the UID organized election appearances by President Erdogan and other Turkish officials in Germany and other European countries.
Candidate Yonca Kayaoglu, an engineer by training and former president of the UID Youth of the Land of Baden-Württemberg (southwest), is also a candidate: she is leading an intensive campaign on social networks to collect the 4,000 signatures required for her candidacy.
The other two candidates, Mustafa Yoldas and Ali Ihsan nl, are both known as representatives of the Turkish-Muslim communities in northern Germany. Yoldas was involved in the Milli Grs Islamic Community (IGMG), while nl belonged to the Turkish-Islamic Union, or DITIB for short. These two umbrella organizations maintain close relations with Ankara.
Erdogan's outstretched arm?
Teyfik zcan, president of DAVA, was born in Germany in 1988 and later studied law. He has written reports and opinion pieces for Turkey's public broadcaster TRT, which critics describe as a propaganda machine for the AKP. zcan writes about the grievances of Turkish immigrants in Germany focusing on racism, Islamophobia and high inflation.
zcan tends to attack German politicians of Turkish origin, denouncing Serap Gler of the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) for wearing a short skirt.
Agriculture Minister Cem Zdemir (Greens), the only member of the current federal government with Turkish roots, is a staunch critic of President Erdogan. He also described DAVA as another offshoot of the AKP, writing on social network X that it was “the last thing Germany needs.” CDU MP Jens Spahn called DAVA a latest attempt to sabotage the integration of Turks in Germany. The parliamentary leader of the SPD, Rolf Mtzenich, said he was convinced that the party would have no relevance.
A new attempt at influence in Germany
The main candidate, Fatih Zingal, categorically states that there is no reason to suspect his party's candidates of being controlled by the Turkish president. He told DW that the candidates' decades-long affiliation with organizations linked to Erdogan's party means nothing. “More than 65% of Turks in Germany, including our party chairman Mr. Zcan and I, prefer the current Turkish president and his policies to the previous ones. However, this does not mean that we are outstretched of Erdogan,” he said.
Political scientist Kemal Bozay, from the Center for Research and Prevention of Radicalization at the International University of Applied Sciences in Cologne, disagrees: “Groups and movements affiliated with the AKP and Erdogan have been trying for a long time to establish their lobby structures in Germany in order to influence the German political landscape,” he told DW. For him, DAVA is just another attempt in this direction.
Previous attempts include the “Alliance of German Democrats” (AD-Demokraten), which received 41,251 votes in the 2017 federal elections, the “Alliance for Innovation and Justice” (BIG), which obtained 68,647 votes in the 2019 European Parliament elections, and finally, there was the cooperation with the small party “Team Todenhfer” in the 2021 general elections. This alliance enjoyed the support of former German footballer Mesut Zil , which allowed him to collect 220,235 votes.
Around 1.4 million of the approximately 3 million people of Turkish origin currently living in Germany are German nationals, and 893,000 of them are eligible to vote in German elections.
Caner Aver, a political scientist at the Center for Turkey and Integration Studies in the city of Essen, said that 50 percent of those who did so in the last federal elections voted for center-left parties, that's why he doesn't give much to DAVA. a chance.
The president of the Turkish Community in Germany, Gkay Sofuoglu, believes that the group has no future in Germany. A party founded solely on ethnic criteria and focusing only on ethnic issues can only be marginal, he told the RND news channel.
The founders of DAVA, on the other hand, are confident. “It takes about 250,000 votes to get a seat in the European Parliament and all the forecasts say we can get them,” said Zingal, DAVA's leading candidate. He explained that DAVA would also participate in the general elections in 2025. “The enormous media coverage of recent days has played into our hands. We are now known throughout Germany. Even with a large marketing budget, we would hardly have could achieve this.”
This article was originally written in German.
