Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to non-CCP members





Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday extended holiday greetings to members of non-CPC political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), prominent figures without party affiliation, and other members of the united front as the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, approaches. Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent the greetings while attending an annual gathering with non-CCP members at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The reception was also attended by Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Ding Xuexiang, vice premier of the State Council. They are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. The year 2023 has been an extraordinary year, Xi said. He noted that during the year, the CPC Central Committee has led the entire Party and the Chinese people to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and act according to the general principle of pursue progress while ensuring stability. We have resisted external pressures and overcome internal difficulties, made all-out efforts to boost economic recovery and development, and successfully achieved key projected goals in economic and social development, Xi said. We have made a good start and our efforts have many strengths, Xi said, stressing that new breakthroughs have been made in scientific and technological innovation. Meanwhile, we have taken effective countermeasures against a series of natural disasters, Xi added. These achievements are the result not only of the strong leadership of the CCP, but also of the tenacious efforts and joint efforts of people from all sectors of society, including non-CCP political parties, the ACFIC and figures unaffiliated with one party, Mr. Xi said. Xi noted that non-CPC political parties and figures without political affiliations have continued to strengthen ideological and political consensus for multi-party cooperation over the past year. He said they expressed their views and gave advice on key and thorny issues in the process of promoting China's modernization, and made new progress for economic and social development. Xi then expressed his gratitude on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

