Strong opinion rejects Trump's immunity claim in election case





Former President Donald J. Trump always claimed he was immune from prosecution for crimes he allegedly committed while trying to stay in power after losing the 2020 election. But in In an opinion issued Tuesday eviscerating his claim, three federal appeals court judges described his position as not only legally wrong, but also repugnant.

We cannot accept former President Trump's assertion that a president has unlimited power to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power: the recognition and implementation of election results , they wrote, adding with emphatic echo: We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever.

The 57-page opinion was issued on behalf of three members of a panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Among them were two Democratic appointees and, significantly, Judge Karen L. Henderson, a Republican appointee who had sided with Mr. Trump in several previous legal disputes.

The decision systematically weighed and forcefully rejected each of the arguments Mr. Trump made to justify dismissing the case against him on grounds of immunity. This resounding skepticism raises the question of whether the Supreme Court, to which Mr. Trump is expected to appeal, will decide whether to take up the case.

On the one hand, the decision unanimously answered every question posed by Mr. Trump's defense team, upholding a similar decision by the trial judge overseeing the criminal case, Tanya S. Chutkan of the Court of the District of Columbia. It was far from certain that a majority of the Supreme Court justices would find anything they disagreed with in his findings.

Yet Mr. Trump's claim of total immunity introduces a momentous legal question that the Supreme Court has never considered: No former president has ever been charged with crimes before, so there is no precedent direct. Normally, judges might also find it appropriate to intervene, even if it was simply to confirm the work of the appeals court.

But an intervention by the Court, particularly in favor of maintaining the result, could risk being considered a political act. Resuming the case would further delay Mr. Trump's trial, which Judge Chutkan had pushed back from its March 4 date as the immunity appeal dragged on.

Mr. Trump, the heavy favorite to win the Republican nomination for president, has long followed a strategy of trying to run out of time on litigation. If he returned to the White House before a trial, he could use his executive power to end the case.

The appeals court appeared to recognize this approach by discouraging Mr. Trump from asking the full appeals court to intervene, which would have allowed him to further prolong the proceedings. Judge Chutkan could resume trial preparations next Tuesday, unless Mr. Trump has asked the Supreme Court to halt the proceedings by then. It would take the votes of five of the nine justices to issue such an order.

Like Justice Chutkan, the panel also decided the merits of the immunity question in a manner that precluded the need for further investigation or analysis into some of the issues underlying its request for immunity: in particular, if his efforts to overturn the elections were official actions. he took in his capacity as president or the personal actions he took in his capacity as a presidential candidate.

While questioning the official nature of Mr. Trump's actions, the panel said it made no difference because former presidents have no immunity from criminal prosecution.

For purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump became a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant, the panel wrote. But any executive immunity that might have protected him while he was president no longer protects him from these prosecutions.

The panel then went through each of Mr. Trump's arguments, rejecting each in turn. Although Mr. Trump's lawyers listed various reasons why he should be considered categorically immune, there were four main ones.

First, Mr. Trump claimed that under the separation of powers, the judiciary does not have the power to control the president's use of his executive powers.

But the panel cited a series of cases in which courts had reviewed the actions of the executive branch. These include the landmark 1803 case that established judicial review over the acts that executive branch officials are required by law to perform, Marbury v. Madison, and a famous Korean War case ruling that President Harry S. Truman's seizure of steel mills was illegal.

He also noted that the Supreme Court has ruled that presidents can be subpoenaed in criminal cases. And he emphasized that in certain circumstances, members of Congress and judges can be held criminally liable for acts done in the course of their official duties.

Former President Trump had no legal discretion to defy federal criminal law and is accountable to the court for his conduct, the judges wrote.

Second, Mr. Trump argued that there is a public policy reason for presidents to be shielded from prosecution: society will be better off if presidents do not fear future accusations, which could paralyze the office of their constitutional functions. Finding otherwise, a lawyer for Mr. Trump warned, would open the floodgates to numerous legal challenges against former presidents.

But the panel expressed doubt that the prospect of subsequent criminal prosecution could deter presidents. On the one hand, although the Supreme Court has rejected civil suits against presidents for their official actions, the panel noted that there are much greater limits on criminal prosecutions, so that the risk that former presidents will be unduly harassed by baseless federal criminal prosecutions seems weak.

The panel added that there is no harm in deterring presidents from breaking the law. He observed: The prospect of federal criminal liability could provide a structural advantage to deter potential abuse of power and criminal behavior.

Former presidents understood that they were subject to the possibility of criminal prosecution, the panel said, pointing to President Gerald R. Ford's pardon of President Richard M. Nixon after Watergate and the acceptance of the pardon by Nixon.

The panel also emphasized that the public and the executive branch have a conflicting interest in holding people accountable for their criminal law violations. This is especially true, he adds, in this particular case, where Mr. Trump is accused of subverting the will of voters to stay in power.

Former President Trump alleged that his conduct conflicted with his constitutional mandate to enforce the laws governing the process of electing the new president, the three judges wrote. The criminal charges against him, if proven true, would constitute an unprecedented attack on the structure of our government, they added.

Third, Mr. Trump asserted that former presidents cannot be prosecuted for official actions unless Congress first impeaches and convicts them. Since he was acquitted in his impeachment trial following the events of the January 6 riot, the 57 votes to convict him fell short of the necessary two-thirds majority. He argued the case should be dismissed.

The panel strongly rejected this argument, saying its interpretation ran counter to the text, structure and purpose of the charging judgment clause. The charging and criminal justice systems operate on separate tracks with distinct goals, they write.

This interpretation, the justices also wrote, implausibly implies that all civil officers, not just presidents, are immune from prosecution for official crimes unless they are first convicted in court. an impeachment trial in the Senate. Either way, it would leave a president free to commit all manner of crimes with impunity, as long as he is not indicted and found guilty.

Finally, Mr. Trump's team argued that because he was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, prosecuting him in criminal court violated the principle of double jeopardy, the idea that if one person is found not guilty, prosecutors cannot pursue a second case.

But the panel was not impressed. He reiterated that the two processes were not related, while emphasizing that the charge brought against him by the House, namely incitement, was not among the charges for which a grand jury had indicted him.

The justices also highlighted the political nature of Mr. Trump's acquittal, noting in particular that 30 senators had justified their vote in favor of his acquittal on the grounds that his term had expired before the trial.

Because of the political nature of impeachment proceedings, they write, impeachment acquittals are often unrelated to factual innocence.

