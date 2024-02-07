Indonesian rebels say they are ready to free a New Zealand pilot taken hostage a year ago





Jakarta, Indonesia — Separatist rebels in Indonesia's restive Papua region expressed their desire on Wednesday to free a New Zealand pilot taken hostage a year ago. Pro-independence fighters led by Egianus Kogoya, regional commander of the Free Papua Movement, stormed a single-engine plane on a small runway in Paro and kidnapped Philip Mark Mehrtens on February 7, 2023. The Christchurch pilot worked for an airline Indonesian. Susi Air. Kogoya said the group would not release Mehrtens unless the Indonesian government allowed Papua to become a sovereign country. But Terianus Satto, a leader of the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement, said in a statement Wednesday that the West Papua Liberation Army, known as TPNPB, was ready to let Mehrtens go and hoped that the United Nations would facilitate his departure. Satto did not give a time frame for a possible transfer of power. In order to protect humanity and ensure human rights, the leadership of the National Command Headquarters of the West Papua Liberation Army will return Philip Mark Mehrtens to his family, the statement said. Videos and photos the rebels sent to media on Wednesday showed a long-haired, disheveled and emaciated man sitting barefoot on a wooden log, flanked by two men brandishing rifles. In one video, the man being guarded wears a black sweater and shorts. Speaking to the camera, he says the date is December 22. The commander said he could help me with a few things, he said before asking for a medicine inhaler just in case I have asthma, and if possible can I get an e-book reader? The TPNPB's statement Wednesday came days after the armed wing said it had asked Kogoya to let the pilot go and suggested there had been a response to the call. Spokesman Sebby Sambom said Friday that national command had asked Kogoya to release Mehrtens despite what he saw as a lack of effort by New Zealand and Indonesia to secure his freedom. There is no history in this world where a country gained independence in exchange for a hostage, Sambom said. In April, armed separatists attacked Indonesian army troops deployed to rescue Mehrtens. The group sent a letter the following month to Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Sambom said he received a response that Widodo would negotiate with the TPNPB, but there was no further communication. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a telephone conversation with his New Zealand counterpart, Winston Peters, on Wednesday to discuss efforts to free Mehrtens, ministry spokesman Lalu Muhammad Iqbal said. Marsudi told Peters that Indonesia continues to make efforts to free the hostage by prioritizing persuasive aspects and approaches, Iqbal said. In 1996, the Free Papua Movement kidnapped 26 members of a World Wildlife Fund research mission in Mapenduma. Two kidnapped Indonesians were killed by their captors, but the remaining hostages were released within five months. Papua is the easternmost region of Indonesia and a former Dutch colony located in the western part of New Guinea, ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia. Conflict there has intensified over the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed.

