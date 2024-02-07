PM Modi on caste census in hour-long RS speech

New Delhi: Aware that the opposition, particularly the Congress, has increased its demands for caste census, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his response to the motion of thanks to the President's speech in the Rajya Sabha, defended the refusal of his government to agree to organize one and resorted to invoking the correspondence of the first Indian Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Nehru was born in 1889 and died in 1964.

The Congress placed the demand for a nationwide caste census at the center of its discourse ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of opposing the development of lower castes.

In his speech which lasted around 1 hour 30 minutes, Modi accused Nehru of opposing reservations and alluded to Congress MP Rahul Gandhis recent assertions in which he had asserted while demanding a census of castes in the country, that there was only 3 members of the OBC community among the 90 secretaries working in Indian government.

“Today I think a lot about Nehru,” Modi said while reading a translated letter written by India's first prime minister to chief ministers.

“I don't like any form of reservation, especially in jobs and services. I am strongly opposed to anything that leads to inefficiency and second-rate standards. This is what Nehru wrote in his letter to the chief ministers, he said.

That's why I say they are against birth reserve. Nehru used to say that if SC/ST/OBC gets reservation in jobs, the quality of government work will fall. Today those who make us believe that there are so many (SC/ST/OBC) here are the root. They had stopped recruiting. If the government had recruited them then and promoted them, they would be here today,” he said.

Modi said that for the Congress, Nehrus' words were “carved in stone”.

Interestingly, Modi's former mentor LK Advani, in 2004, quoted these same lines from Nehru with another interpretationas journalist and writer Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay points out.

“I want to make it categorically clear that I have not cited Nehrus’s views to endorse them in their entirety. The BJP believes that reservations are indeed necessary to help SCs, STs and OBCs overcome their social and economic backwardness. The point we wish to make is twofold: Nehru was conscious of the limitation of reservations as the only instrument for socio-economic upliftment of those who are socially and economically backward. Secondly, and more relevant in our current context, he was totally opposed to reservations on communal grounds,” Advani wrote.

Meanwhile, Modi also said that the Congress had opposed reservations for SC/ST/OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir for seven decades.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two bills, the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which adds the Valmiki community as a synonym for the Chura, Balmiki, Bhangi and Mehtar communities in the list of Scheduled Castes in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir; and the Constitution Scheduled Tribes (Jammu and Kashmir) Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to add four communities to the ST List in the UT.

Ambedkar, Bharat Ratna and Drupadi Murmu

Modi also accused the Congress of ignoring BR Ambedkar and opposing the nomination of President Droupadi Murmus to the post on the basis of his caste.

Congress and its allies have never granted rights to SC/ST/OBC. Babasaheb's thoughts and policies were rejected by them. They also did not want to give him Bharat Ratna. This was also bestowed on him by a BJP-backed government. Moreover, Sitaram Kesri, who belonged to a backward caste and was the Congress president, was thrown to the pavement. The country has seen what the Congress did to Sitaram Kesri,” he said.

This is not the first time that Modi has referred to former Congress president Kesri. During the 2018 Chhattisgarh election campaign, he had called Kesri a Dalit. who was not allowed to complete his term.

Modi also accused the Congress of opposing an Adivasi always or his daughter, as president of the country.

You can oppose us ideologically, I would understand. But it wasn't ideological. Because you proposed a candidate who had left us, he said, referring to Yashwant Sinha who was the opposition candidate for president in 2022.

Your opposition was against an Adivasi beti, Modi said.

“Even now, there is no end to insulting the president. We have seen the kinds of statements made against the president by their leaders.

Modi said the NDA government has always given priority to Dalits and Adivasis and his government's flagship schemes, including Ujjwala Yojana and Swacchh Bharat Abhiyan, targeted all the poor who belong to lower castes.

“A narrative has been placed here to deny the facts. Who benefits? You lose your own credibility.

“Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is not a slogan, it is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

Karnatakas protest against tax injustice

Long accused by non-BJP state governments of not sharing the taxes owed to them, economists have pointed out that even the 42% that is supposed to be paid to them is being misappropriated. Economist Jayati Ghosh had said Thread, they managed to get around this by shifting a lot of taxes onto taxes and surcharges[this has meant]that in 2022-23, only 31% would go to states, instead of 42% and in 2023-24, only 30.4%.

The Reporters Collective had revealed the CEO of Niti Aayog has confessed how, immediately after becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi conducted clandestine negotiations with the Finance Commission of India to significantly reduce funds allocated to the country's states. However, the head of the commission, an independent constitutional body that decides states' shares in central taxes, resisted and Modi had to backtrack.

Modi told the House: “Our taxes, our money! What language is used? This is dangerous for the future of the country, he said.

He did so while referring to the Congress government in Karnataka with MPs, MLAs and MLCs protesting in the national capital, citing fiscal injustice to the state and said the Congress was trying to break the country.

For us, a nation is not just a piece of land. If one member of the body does not function, the entire body is considered disabled. If one part of the country suffers, it should be felt throughout the country. Similarly, if a part of the country does not develop, the country cannot become developed.

In the language that is spoken today, new narratives are being constructed to break the country. A state government has decided to take to the streets in protest. What could be the greatest misfortune for the country? If an Adivasi child from Jharkhand wins an Olympic medal, will we see him as a child from Jharkhand or India? What do we say? What language is used? Can we say that the vaccines were made in one corner and therefore cannot be used by others in the country? Such a state of mind emanates from a national party. It is regrettable!

In the last 20 minutes or so of his speech, Modi listed his government's achievements, as he had done during his tenure. response in the Lok Sabha.

(with contributions from Wire Staff)