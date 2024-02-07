Donald Trump's allies in the Nevada Republican Party have assured “none of these candidates” victory over Nikki Haley.





LAS VEGAS (AP) Even without Donald Trump on the Nevada Republican ballot, Nikki Haley was denied her first victory.

The indignity of a distant second place behind neither candidate was another blow to Haley, facilitated by the loyal Trump allies who lead the Nevada GOP. They had already maneuvered to ensure that Trump had the state's 26 delegates, which will be awarded Thursday in the caucuses where he faces only token opposition.

Rarely has a campaign with none of the above been so muscular.

Officially, the Trump campaign has told supporters to worry only about Thursday, but many of its allies on state and local Republican committees have signaled they can still show support for Trump by registering their opposition to Haley.

Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, did not campaign in Nevada, saying Trump's allies rigged the rules in his favor.

Ultimately, the disrespect Nikki Haley showed us, she just reciprocated, Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald said Tuesday night.

With 86% of expected votes counted, none of these candidates led Haley by a margin of more than 2-to-1.

Nevada lawmakers did not add any of these candidates as options in any statewide elections in the wake of the Watergate scandal, in order to allow voters to participate but express their displeasure with the regard to their choices. Neither could win elected office, but he came in first in congressional primaries in 1976 and 1978. He also finished ahead of George Bush and Edward Kennedy in Nevada's 1980 presidential primaries for their respective parties.

McDonald said it's up to each county GOP chair to decide whether they want to promote any of these candidates on the ballot.

I support them 1,000 percent, he said of the GOP presidents. When asked, I said: Look, I can't tell you how you vote, (but) I can tell you how I vote.

McDonald is fiercely loyal to Trump and is one of six so-called fake voters indicted by a Nevada grand jury for submitting certificates to Congress falsely declaring him the winner of the state's 2020 presidential election.

Nevada, the third state in the 2024 race after Iowa and New Hampshire, was set to hold state-run primary elections instead of party-run caucuses after Democrats controlling the Legislature changed the law to try to increase participation.

But Nevada Republicans opted to hold caucuses led by their party, saying they wanted certain rules in place, such as requiring participants to present government-issued identification.

Thursday's caucuses are the only Nevada contests that count for the GOP presidential nomination. But they have been seen as particularly biased toward Trump because of the intense popular support they need from candidates and new state party rules that benefit him more.

Haley certainly thought so. His campaign criticized the process, refused to pay the $55,000 fee to participate in the caucuses, and made no effort to campaign in Nevada, preferring to go all out in his home state of Carolina. South, where Republicans vote later this month.

The state GOP has barred candidates registered in the primary from participating in the caucuses. Election officials reported widespread confusion as voters expecting to vote for Trump did not see him on their ballots.

Washoe County GOP Chairman Bruce Parks, who pushed the decision to favor caucuses, said in an interview that he asked voters who called his office and Trump supporters to participate in the primary by voting for none of these candidates rather than Haley.

They basically told us they didn't care about us, Parks said in an interview Tuesday night. By not rating any of these candidates, we are responding in kind, we don't care about you either.

Trump campaigned in Nevada ten days before the primary and urged his supporters to focus on the caucuses, saying the primary means nothing.

Don't waste your time with the primaries, he says.

But his supporters in the state made sure voters knew how to support him anyway.

My job as party leader is to get people to vote, said Leo Blundo, chairman of the Nye County GOP. So we've kept it simple for people: just don't upvote any of the answers above. If you want to vote for Trump, just don't vote for any of the above. And that encourages people to vote.

___

Stern reported from Reno, Nevada.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/nevada-donald-trump-nikki-haley-none-candidates-d5ce36684eb7e41d7d2e74c6957e9196 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos