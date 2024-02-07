Connect with us

Xi Jinping personally intervenes to save Chinese stocks

Chinese President Xi Jinping was scheduled to hold talks with his country's securities regulator on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg, a signal of government intervention that would have provided a short-term boost to the country's struggling stock market.

Chinese leaders are going on the offensive to remedy the country's stock market hemorrhage, which has lost more than $6.3 trillion in three years.

It is one of several problems plaguing the country's slowing economy, alongside a lingering housing market crisis, sluggish consumer demand and a stagnant manufacturing sector.

But Chinese stocks soared on Tuesday to post their biggest gains in 14 months. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 3.23 percent to close at 2,789.49 points, and the Shenzhen Component Index rose more than 6 percent.

Also on Tuesday, state-owned sovereign wealth fund Central Huijin Investment said it was increasing investments in China A-shares, or shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and listed on the Shenzhen or Shanghai stock exchange.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has made a number of statements in recent days purportedly aimed at boosting investor confidence. These include announcing more limits on short selling to prevent speculators from driving down stock prices even further.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party leadership has replaced the head of the country's securities regulator, Yi Huiman, with Wu Qing, state media Xinhua reported on Wednesday. Wu's pragmatic approach to traders in the mid-2000s earned him the nickname “Butcher of Brokers.”

Shareholders have been agitated on Chinese social media in recent days.

On February 2, disgruntled shareholders began flocking to the Weibo account of the US embassy in Beijing – the Chinese microblogging platform similar to X, formerly Twitter – and used the diplomatic mission's message regarding giraffe conservation to express their grievances regarding the economic difficulties of their country.

Xi Jinping attends Tiananmen Square ceremony
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a ceremony marking the tenth China Martyrs' Day, one day before the country's National Day, at Tiananmen Square on September 30, 2023, in Beijing, China. (Photo by…


Ken Ishii-Pool/Getty Images

As of Wednesday afternoon, the post had garnered nearly a million likes, 181,000 comments and 20,000 shares.

Some observers said the episode was caused by China's securities regulator disabling comments on its own Weibo page, a common tactic used by state authorities to regulate speech on social media platforms closely. controlled in the country.

On Monday, Xinhua removed a seemingly innocuous “Hello, China” social media post featuring two top divers.

A screenshot taken before the deletion was shared with X by a Chinese observer who speculated that the image had struck a chord with authorities as an accidental metaphor for the country's stock market rout.

News week contacted the China Securities Regulatory Commission with a written request for comment.