Indonesian President Joko Widodo praises North Sumatra MSME products





BATUBARA (News): Indonesian President Joko Widodo praised the products of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in North Sumatra Province (North Sumatra) as they are well packaged. A product like this should be used as an example, because it can be marketed anywhere, President Joko Widodo said during a meeting with thousands of participants in the Program for Building a Prosperous Family Economy ( Mekar) supported by Madani National Capital (PNM) in Fifty Fields, Limapuluh Kota Subdistrict, District Fifty, Batubara Regency on Wednesday (7/2/2024). The event was also attended by Acting Regent of Batu Bara Nizhamul, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, PNM Director Arief Mulyadi, as well as all participants consisting of MSMEs assisted by the PNM. Indonesian President Joko Widodo also handed over aid in the form of basic necessities and bicycles to two MSME players. “I am happy that the packaging of products in North Sumatra is good. Like this, Bilqis brand tempeh chips, ginger chips, goat milk. It is well packaged and can be sold anywhere where. The packaging is like this, it's good, right? “North Sumatra, I salute the packaging,” said Joko Widodo, showing the product to the participants, dominated by women. Joko Widodo said well-packaged products will be easy to sell as long as the price is competitive. The most important thing, he said, in entrepreneurship, enthusiasm is the main capital. Then work hard and be disciplined. Discipline is then considered very important in the management of an entrepreneur. Because discipline will shape entrepreneurial character. Then, Joko Widodo asked what businesses were carried out by PNM MSME participants. The North Sumatra Provincial Government (Pemprov), through the Department of Cooperatives and MSMEs, has prepared a number of strategies with the aim of improving the quality of competitiveness of cooperatives and MSMEs in North Sumatra . Such as strengthening the quality of cooperatives and MSMEs (scale-ups) through business incubators and numerous training centers for entrepreneurs (training to improve the quality of human resources, organizational structure, management of business, marketing, capital, business facilities and infrastructure, business networks). Improving the quality of SMEs in North Sumatra, the North Sumatra Provincial Government also organizes a number of trainings such as making good packaging. “For this reason, on behalf of the Provincial Government of North Sumatra, we would like to express our gratitude for the praise of the President of the Republic of Indonesia regarding the products of SMEs in North Sumatra, who said that they are good in terms of product packaging. “The North Sumatra provincial government continues to strive to do its best for SMEs,” he said. (Al)

