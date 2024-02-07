Opposition creates North-South divide (Modi)





Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on February 7, 2024 | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that the opposition was creating a North-South divide and asked the Congress to end divisive politics. He was apparently reacting to the Karnataka government's protest against the alleged treatment of the Centre's mother-in-law. He made the remarks while responding to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the motion to thank Speaker Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint session of Parliament. Mr. Modi said that during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, the UPA government tried to create many obstacles, but his government's policies favored competitive and cooperative federalism. He said that development of the state for the development of the country is the mantra of the NDA government. Sharing his agony over some recent statements by the opposition, the Prime Minister said that it is they who are talking about breaking the country. Stop these new narratives, he said, and added: An entire state speaks this language, nothing can be worse for the country than this… And it is very painful that such a language emerges of a national party, it's very sad. . On complaints that taxes are not being paid to states properly, Mr. Modi said our taxes, our money should not be the language to demand states' rights. This nation is not just a piece of land for us. It's like the human body, he said, adding that if there is pain anywhere in this country, it should be felt by everyone. The Prime Minister said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he had chaired 20 meetings with chief ministers of all states and thanked the entire machinery for tackling the challenge head on. The design of our program involves states and aims to move nations forward collectively, he said. Attacking the previous Congress governments, Mr. Modi said the country had emerged from the fragile situation of five and political paralysis over the last 10 years and was now among the top five economies in the world. This is how the world talks about us today, he said. Modis Guarantee Contrary to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharges' arguments that the Center is denying jobs to SC, ST and OBC youth by not filling vacancies in government and PSUs, Mr. Modi said his government has taken measures to ensure education and employment for marginalized people. He said the abrogation of Article 370 ensured that these communities got the same rights as the rest of the country in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, the Forest Rights Act, Prevention of Atrocities Act and domicile rights of the Balmiki community in the state were also implemented only after the repeal, he declared. The development of each is not just a slogan, it is Modis guarantee, the Prime Minister said, adding that the number of PSUs in the country has increased from 234 in 2014 to 254 today, and most of them they offered record returns, attracting the attention of investors. Mr. Modi expressed confidence that the NDA would retain power with 400 seats and listed the agenda for the next five years. Modi 3.0 will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the foundations of developed India, he said. The Prime Minister said progress in medical infrastructure would continue over the next five years and medical treatment would become more affordable; every house would have running water, saturation of houses under construction under PM Awas Yojana would be reached, electricity bills would become zero for millions of houses thanks to solar energy, cooking gas piped throughout the country, start-ups would increase, patent filings would break new records.

