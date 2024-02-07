Political pressure on Bud Light eases as Donald Trump offers 'second chance'





Former President Donald Trump was one of several right-wing figures to criticize Bud Light and its parent company over a partnership between the beer maker and transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The Republican Party's likely nominee now appears to be putting the campaign in his rearview mirror.

“Anheuser-Busch is a great American brand that perhaps deserves a second chance?” Trump wrote at Truth Social.

It's a message that immediately helped Anheuser-Busch (BUD) climb more than 3% on Tuesday.

What Trump didn't mention was that his about-face came just hours after a company run by a top Anheuser-Busch lobbyist officially announced a massive campaign fundraiser of Trump's re-election.

The events, which were also reported by outlets like Politico and the National Review, are the latest surprising development in an ongoing war between right-wing figures and companies criticized for appearing to take sides in the polarized political debate in the United States.

Trump's change of heart will certainly mark a significant reduction in political pressure on the beer maker. Controversy has raged since last April, when a social media campaign featured a specially ordered can of beer containing Mulvaney's image and immediately became a cause celebre on the right. Singer Kid Rock used a gun to destroy cases of Bud Light in protest. The issue even impacted this weekend's Super Bowl, with football star Travis Kelce being attacked by the right for endorsing beer.

Mega-fundraiser for likely GOP nominee

The easing of tensions appears to be at least partly the work of a well-connected Republican operative named Jeff Miller. The former aide to Kevin McCarthy now runs a government relations firm and counts Anheuser-Busch InBev on his client list, disclosure records show.

He has tried to curb the Republican Party's antipathy toward his client in recent months.

Well done to all our amazing customers. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to work together and look forward to sharing further milestones with you all. From our team to your homes, Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/gHP85UQAgP

Miller Strategies (@millerstrat) November 22, 2023

Miller's company is now hosting a fundraiser on March 6 that will cost up to $10,000 per person, according to a posted invitation. It will feature dozens of members of Congress, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, as well as Donald Trump Jr., who has also softened his tone toward Bud Light in recent months.

The story continues

“Here we go! See you @DonaldJTrumpJr!” Miller posted to X around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Former President Trump's own social media post came just hours later.

Anheuser-Busch paid Miller's company $260,000 in 2023, according to public records. Representatives for Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the two events.

According to NBC News, Miller has been rallying support for the fundraiser in recent weeks, saying there is “no doubt” that Trump will be the Republican Party's nominee and that “we need to come together.”

A year of controversy

This week's news could mean Bud Light's era of controversy is coming to an end after a campaign to promote last year's March Madness NCAA basketball championship featuring Mulvaney.

The controversy attracted the attention of countless right-wing figures in the months that followed. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched an investigation into the company, and congressional Republicans launched their own probe into whether the company marketed beer to children.

Mulvaney, who said she participated in the campaign simply because she liked beer, said the backlash and Bud Light's response “gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want.” .

An employee builds a tower of Bud Light beer cans for target practice at Ron DeSantis' booth at the Republican Party's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines in July. (SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images) (SERGIO FLORES via Getty Images)

The furore has even caught up with Kelce, the Kansas City Chief tight end who is expected to play in the Super Bowl this weekend and who has been a spokesperson for Bud Light. That sponsorship deal was a key part of a wave of baseless right-wing conspiracy theories in recent days targeting Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift. The two are dating, and Swift is also expected to be in attendance this Sunday in Las Vegas.

Bud Light is also set to appear in a Super Bowl commercial this Sunday with a spot featuring celebrities like Post Malone and Peyton Manning.

Trump's announcement this week is just the latest example of easing political pressure on Bud Light. Kid Rock announced in December that he was done boycotting beer. But Trump's turnaround is the highest-profile pivot the company could have hoped for and comes after the beer maker saw its shares fall for much of 2023 before recovering late last year.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance last year, Marcus Collins of the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business highlighted the company's challenges at the time, saying it was trying to “get back into a neutral zone.

It also remains to be seen what lessons, if any, the episode can provide for other companies, from Disney (DIS) to Target (TGT) to Starbucks (SBUX), which have sometimes found themselves in the line of target of Trump and his allies.

But even if a controversy seems likely to fade into history, Trump himself was careful to note that he's probably not done with his efforts to punish companies he believes deserve it.

While Trump wrote this week that he no longer considered Anheuser-Busch “woke,” he was quick to add: “I can give you a lot, I'm making a list and I could simply publish it for the world to see. »

Ben Werschkul is Yahoo Finance's Washington correspondent.

Click here to read political news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/political-pressure-on-bud-light-eases-as-donald-trump-offers-a-second-chance-172448908.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos