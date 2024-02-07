Boris Johnson wins battle to renovate 4 million homes to build shoe storage





Receive the free Morning Headlines email for news from our journalists around the world. Sign up for our free Morning Headlines email Boris Johnson has been granted planning permission for the renovation of his multi-million pound Grade II listed mansion in Oxfordshire, which will see a single-storey extension originally built for servants demolished to make way for premises with boots. The former prime minister wants to modernize the nine-bedroom Brightwell Manor, worth an estimated €4 million, for the democratic era when families are no longer dependent on live-in staff. Mr. Johnson and his wife Carrie, who have used nannies in the past, also plan to build a brick-pillared loggia, expand the south patio and install a pantry and utility room, according to planning documents. The couple, who married in 2021 and moved into the property last summer, also plan to build a new gated entrance to the mansion, located in the village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in Oxfordshire, featuring features original Tudor and Georgian. was built during both periods. Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie moved into the property last summer ((Knight Frank/Getty)) It is believed that in the 1150s the Norman King Stephen built a moated siege castle on the site where the manor stands today. According to a now closed sales list, the castle was delivered to Duke Henry after the Civil War and [was] probably quickly demolished. The core of the house, which includes the drawing room, family room and bedroom, is believed to date back to 1605. The property originally included extensive arable land and other properties, but these were sold in 1914 . The facade of the manor was added towards the end of the 18th century.th century, bringing with it Georgian characteristics. The listing read: Constructed of red brick with blue brick lintels, tall sash windows, a centrally placed front door with an elegant transom window and a parapet concealing the tiled roof. The annex and kitchen were built in the 1950s, in keeping with the Georgian character of the house. Johnsons plans to convert servants' extension into boot room (Oxfordshire County Council) The best-known person who once called Brightwell Manor home was the Rev. Dr. William Ralph Inge, a theologian who was nominated three times for the Nobel Prize in Literature and who purchased the house in 1933. He was the dean of Saint-Paul Cathedral. and Knight Commander of the Victorian Order. Buildings are listed when they are of particular architectural or historic interest and are considered to be of national importance and therefore worthy of protection, according to Historic England. There are additional controls on changes that can be made to the interior and exterior of a listed building and owners must apply for listed building permission for most types of work which affect the architectural interest or particular history of their house. South Oxfordshire District Council said it had granted planning permission to Mr Johnson, who served as Conservative MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip before standing down in June last year ahead of a petition from dismissal following a series of scandals during his tenure as Prime Minister, because the proposed works preserve the historical and architectural interest and setting of the Grade II listed building.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/boris-johnson-planning-permission-home-b2492266.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos