They are afraid of Donald Trump

President Joe Biden squarely blamed former President Donald Trump for blocking Senate legislation that would implement tighter border controls and provide more aid to Ukraine, as Trump warned that the bill , negotiated by members of both parties, would be a gift to Democrats in an election. year when immigration is a major campaign theme.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 6, 2024 in… [+] Washington DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Key Facts

There's a simple reason the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate: Donald Trump, Biden said in a White House speech Tuesday, urging Congress to approve the $118 billion package that would provide $60 billion in funding to Ukraine in the midst of its war with Ukraine. Russia and $14 billion in aid to Israel.

Biden said supporting the bill was standing up to Putin and opposing it was playing into his hands, warning that if we don't stop Putin's appetite for power, he will expand his attacks to countries outside of Ukraine, and potentially to NATO allies.

Biden has accused Trump of working the phones since the bill was launched to threaten. . . and attempting to intimidate Republicans into defeating legislation in an attempt to weaponize this issue.

Republicans owe it to the American people to show courage and move forward with passing the bill, despite Trump's efforts, Biden said.

Biden reiterated his position that the bill is the toughest and fairest border policy in years, laying out additional mechanisms included in the legislation, including funding for additional border agents, fentanyl detection machines and immigration judges, as well as a faster asylum process.

Crucial quote

History is watching. The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten. The position of the MAGA Republicans can be characterized by the New York Times headline. . . Trump first. Putin second. America Third. This can't happen, Biden said, citing the headline of a Tuesday column in The Times' Thomas Friedman.

Key context

Senate negotiators unveiled a joint $118 billion aid package for border security and Ukraine on Sunday, following months of negotiations as Republicans demanded tighter border controls in exchange for support for additional aid to Ukraine. The legislation would require Biden to restrict asylum applications if the number of border crossings exceeds an average of 5,000 per day, among other measures. The bill began to crumble within hours as Trump tried to torpedo the effort, warning it could be seen as a victory for Biden in an election year when he and his Republican allies have blamed the president's policies for the increase in immigration during his term. Trump instead argued that Biden has the ability to close the border now and that foreign aid should not be tied to a border deal, despite Republicans insisting for months that this should be the case . Senate Republican leaders, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has publicly said he supports the deal, have begun to recognize in recent days that it would be unwise to challenge Trump's wishes, throwing the long-awaited agreement in limbo. Republican leaders in the House of Representatives, meanwhile, have vowed to block the legislation, echoing Trump's arguments and arguing that it fails to reimplement Trump-era immigration policies, including Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that allowed border agents to reject migrants under state rule. the health emergency and Remain in Mexico, which forced asylum seekers to wait for their cases to be resolved south of the border.

