Nitish Kumar meets PM Narendra Modi, says he will never leave NDA again





NItish Kumar said, “Never now. We will stay here (in the NDA).” New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in what was their first meeting after the Janata Dal (United) president ditched India's opposition bloc and joined the Alliance National Democratic Party (NDA) led by the BJP last month and reiterated that it would do so. don't leave it again. After his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Mr. Kumar met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda and reportedly discussed a host of governance and political issues related to Bihar. In brief remarks to reporters later, the JD(U) chief recalled his association with the BJP since 1995, before severing ties in 2013, and said he may have left it twice but that he would never do it now. “Never now. We will stay here (in the NDA),” he said. The meetings took place five days before the Nitish Kumar government's confidence vote in the Assembly on February 12. Mr. Kumar had taken oath along with eight ministers, three each from the BJP and the JD(U), and an expansion of the council of ministers is being considered. Both parties face a number of tricky political issues ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, including the distribution of parliamentary seats to contest the elections between them and their smaller allies. The BJP and JD(U) each contested 17 seats in Bihar in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while the Lok Janshakti Party, now split into two factions, contested six seats. Now, the NDA also includes former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha. Some also believe that Mr Kumar wants the Bihar Assembly to be dissolved so that its elections can be held at the same time as the Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May, but the BJP, which has much more strength than the JD(U) in the House, may be cool to the idea, sources said. Asked about the seat-sharing issue, Mr. Kumar downplayed it, saying the BJP leaders are aware of it. Six Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar fall vacant, for which elections will be held on February 27. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/nitish-kumar-meets-pm-narendra-modi-says-will-never-leave-nda-again-5014220 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos