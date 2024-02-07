How the fate of Indonesia's new capital could depend on next week's elections





Indonesian President Joko Widodo checks progress in Nusantara on November 2, 2023, with the presidential palace complex in the background (President of the Republic of Indonesia/Public domain) The Indonesian presidential election on February 14 has introduced a note of suspense around Nusantara, the country's new capital under construction in the forests of East Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo. One of the three presidential candidates, Anies Baswedan, criticized the plan, saying it distracts from more pressing issues. We see more urgent needs before our eyes. In Kalimantan, many damaged school buildings need to be rebuilt, and there is an urgent need to build railways or toll roads connecting Kalimantan's cities, he said during the first election debate in December: reports Nikkei Asia. At the same time, a palace was being built for the president. Where is our sense of justice? he added. His remarks did not go so far as to commit to abandoning the project. Current President Joko Widodo has been pushing the plan since 2019, when he won his second presidential term. He cannot run for a third term under Indonesia's constitution. Recent vote suggests that Anies, former governor of Jakarta province, is heading for a defeat against Prabowo Subianto, currently defense minister in Joko Widodos' government. Prabowo strongly supports the Nusantara megaproject, as does his vice-presidential running mate, Joko Widodos' son Gibran Rakabuming. The circumstances of Gibrans' appointment sparked controversy in October last year. But a Jan. 16 poll by pollster Indikator Politik suggested Prabowo had widened his lead to around 48.6 percent, while support for Anies stood at 24.2 percent. Support for a third candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, who favors Nusantara, stands at 21.6%, according to the poll. The outcome may not be clear after next week's vote due to Indonesia's two-round electoral system. To win the first round, a candidate must obtain more than 50% of the vote, plus at least 20% of the vote in more than half of Indonesia's provinces. If no candidate succeeds on February 14, the candidate who comes in third place will be eliminated and the other two will face each other in the second round on June 26. Prabowo should not rest on his laurels, warnings Yohanes Sulaiman, lecturer at the School of Government at Jendral Achmad Yani University. If the vote goes to a second round, that could give time for concerns about Gibran's nomination to deepen, he said. Gibran is 36 years old and the constitution prohibits anyone under 40 from running for president or vice president. To pave the way for Gibran, Indonesia's Constitutional Court in October changed rules allowing candidates under the age of 40 to run if they had already been elected to regional political positions. Gibran is currently the mayor of Surakarta. The decision was controversial, especially since the court's chief justice, Anwar Usman, is married to the sister of current President Joko, making him Gibran's uncle-in-law. Anwar was later removed as chief justice for violating the court ethics code, but his decision still stands. Meanwhile, in Borneo Joko Widodos' long-term plan was to create a new capital of 2 million people by 2045. The cost was estimated at $32 billion, 80% of which was to come from the private sector. The president's immediate goal is to have the government compound ready in time to celebrate this year's Independence Day on August 17. As 2023 drew to a close, state-owned enterprises were building basic infrastructure, government offices and the new presidential palace. About 45% of the central government compound has been completed, officials said. In late January this year, the man charged with delivering the capital, Bambang Susantono, said the presidential palace and ceremony square were 54.7% completed. The August 17 deadline would be respected, insisted Bambang, who chairs the Nusantara Capital Authority. Private investors, however, have not rushed in, despite the lavish incentives offered by the president a little over a year ago. A private Indonesian consortium launched a $1.3 billion hotel and retail project last September, but to realize Joko's vision, such investment would need to be significantly increased. Speaking in late January, Bambang Susantono said So far, around $3 billion has been invested in Nusantara, of which $2.3 billion came from the private sector. We want Nusantara Capital to have a complete ecosystem, he said. Not only public facilities or government offices, but also places of [small businesses], meeting places, stand-up comedy rooms or sports venues. This is what we want to create so that this city is not only livable, but also pleasant.

