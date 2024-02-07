Poll shows 74% of Republicans like Donald Trump's dictatorial plan





Joe Biden's presidential campaign is positioning the 2024 election as a referendum on democracy. But a new poll suggests that defending America's constitutional system of checks and balances is no longer an electoral victory.

According to a University of Massachusetts Amherst survey released Wednesday, 39% of Americans, including 74% of Republicans, think it is a good idea for Donald Trump to act like a dictator for a day to begin his possible second term.

In a series of comments early last December, Trump said he was considering becoming a dictator, but only on “day one” of a second term. The goal of seeking authoritarian power, he says, is to “build the wall” and “break through, break through, break through.”

The UMass Amherst poll asked the following questions of 1,064 respondents: “Donald Trump recently said that if elected, he would not be a dictator until the first day of his second term. » He then asked: “Do you think this is a good or bad idea for the country?” »

Only 44% of adults completely rebelled at the idea of ​​giving the former president — who currently faces 91 criminal charges — dictatorial authority, calling it “definitely bad” for America. 16% said it was “probably bad”. The most opposed were women (67%), African Americans (82%), and Biden 2020 supporters (91%).

Fifteen percent of respondents responded that making Trump a dictator for a day was “definitely a good thing” for the country, while 24 percent said it was “probably a good thing.”

Highlighting the authoritarian tendencies of the far right, MAGA supporters, in particular, seem to love Trump's dictatorial rhetoric. The poll finds that 76% of the former president's 2020 voters favor giving Trump 24-hour powers.

Last weekend, Trump attempted to walk back his dictator talk, saying it was a “joke.” In a statement to Rolling Stone, Tatishe Nteta, director of the UMass Amherst poll and senior professor of political science, points out that “significant majorities, across gender, generation, class and racial groups,” believe that “the Trump's dictatorial leanings will be bad for the country. nation.” Editor's choice

“The only holdouts are conservatives, Republicans and Trump voters who, it seems, would welcome a dictator in the White House, believing such an administration would be a good thing for the nation,” says Nteta. “As Trump faces a likely tight competition with Biden, it's no surprise that he recently attempted to walk back those comments, hoping to broaden his electoral coalition, but the harm may be already done.”

The same poll found sharp differences in views over whether Trump was criminally culpable for seeking to stay in power despite losing the 2020 election. It asked respondents whether Trump was guilty of “federal charges that he allegedly conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.” Forty-two percent of Americans judge him “probably” or “definitely” innocent, while 58 percent think he is probably or definitely guilty. Here, too, the partisanship is extreme: 94% of 2020 Biden voters are willing to convict, while 87% of 2020 Trump voters support acquittal.

The UMass Amherst poll also delivered several other stunning findings regarding the fallout from the 2020 election, including that 40% of the nation believes Americans convicted of crimes for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol are “probably” or “certainly” deserving of pardon.

Related trends

Additionally, the poll questions the nation's high court, which will likely have the final say on issues ranging from whether Trump can claim presidential immunity for his actions leading up to Jan. 6 and whether states can exclude him from the ballot as president. insurgent. Nearly two-thirds of Americans (64%) say Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 election, due to emails sent by his wife Ginni to state lawmakers seeking to overturn the election defeat of Trump, and his communications with Trump's then-chief. staff, Mark Meadows, on keeping the 45th president in office.

The results of the UMass Amherst poll were released this week. The poll also provides a standard horserace preview of the 2024 race. According to this survey, Trump leads Biden narrowly, 39% to 36%, with more than a quarter of the electorate calling the rematch “very bad for the country.”

